Source: LATEST: Civil servants bonus payments start April | The Herald March 6, 2017

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Government has agreed to stagger civil servants’ 2016 bonuses beginning next month, with members of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe getting their dues first.

The last batch of workers, commonly referred to as the rest of the civil service, will get their bonuses in August.

This emerged from a meeting Government had with civil servants’ unions in Harare this afternoon.

Details to follow…

