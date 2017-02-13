Source: LATEST: Zibani barred from participating in the Chief Justice case | The Herald February 13, 2017

University of Zimbabwe student Romeo Taombera Zibani was this morning barred from participating in the appeal in which Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is challenging the High Court decision suspending public interviews for a new Chief Justice.

Zibani and his lawyer failed to file heads of argument for the appeal and the bench refused to hear them. They walked out of court to allow JSC and Government lawyer Mr Ephraim Mukucha to present their oral arguments. – Daniel Nemukuyu

(More to follow)

