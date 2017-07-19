Source: Life imprisonment for rape | Daily News

HARARE – Government has proposed 60 years imprisonment for those who are found guilty of raping minors below 12 years of age, and the disabled.

In a statement announcing Cabinet’s position on the matter, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister Christopher Mushowe said the proposal to amend the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) [Chapter 9:33] was crafted after public outcry over the rising cases of sexual harassment.

“Following widespread concerns over rising of the heinous crime of sexual violence or rape, Cabinet considered a proposal on the above matter and resolved to come up with more deterrent measures to stamp out the crime,” reads part of the statement.

“Accordingly, Government resolved as follows: (a) that a sentence of 60 years of imprisonment be imposed for cases of rape of minors under 12 years of age and the disabled; and (b) that a sentence of 40 years of imprisonment be imposed for the rest of the cases of rape or sodomy.

“These drastic measures have become necessary as a means to protect our society against perpetrators of this inhuman crime,” the statement concluded.

Police last year said 325 girls were raped in the country every month.

This was revealed by police spokesperson Charity Charamba, saying the majority of the rape victims were aged between 11 and 15.

The proposal by Cabinet comes after a Budiriro man was recently jailed for 22 years for raping a six-year-old girl several times since 2016.

Trust Polani was convicted of raping the minor by Harare regional magistrate Temba Kuwanda who initially sentenced the rapist to 27 years before suspending five years on condition of good behaviour.

It was proved that sometime in 2016 when the victim was doing ECD B, she came back home from school around midday and found the accused person home alone.

He called the girl into the dining room to watch cartoons and made her lie on the sofa with her back and removed her clothes before raping her once.

After the act, he told the minor not to divulge what had happened and threatened to assault her if she spilled the beans.

Also in July last year, former advisor to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Munyaradzi Kereke was initially jailed for 14 years before four years were suspended leaving him with an effective 10-year prison term after being convicted for raping his then 11-year-old niece at gun point.

He was jailed following a protracted court case that resulted in him being tried through private prosecution.

While the rape allegations against the politician emerged in 2010 following claims that he raped the 11-year-old niece, justice was only to be served six years later.