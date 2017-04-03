Source: LIVE BLOG: KASUKUWERE, MAFIOS DEMO | The Herald April 3, 2017

Updates: Felex Share and Tendai Mugabe

Editor: Costa Mano

1157: The protestors have gathered at the the revolutionary party’s provincial headquarters. Members of the youth and women’s league as well as war veterans are now being introduced.

1112: Mashonaland Central Youth League chairperson Cde Isaiah Karina has been arrested for trying to stop the demonstrations.

1055: An unspecified number of people have been arrested for attempting to disrupt the demonstrations.

1054: Some of the placards are written pasi nemaparallel structures…makadzingisa vanhu vakawanda mubato vasina mhosva..taramba kutongwa neG40….this (Kasukuwere) thug must go.

1050: The numbers continue swelling with people singing songs denigrating Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios.

1022: Scores of Zanu-PF members are also gathered at Chipadze Shopping Centre in Bindura. Cde Saviour Kasukuwere who is being accused of trying to unseat President Mugabe unconstitutionally. Kasukuwere’s half brother Cde Dickson Mafios is accused of failing to run Mashonaland Central as provincial chair. They are singing songs denouncing Cde Kasukuwere.

They are also demonstrating against his half brother Cde Dickson for failing to run Mashonaland Central as provincial chair. They are singing songs denouncing Cde Kasukuwere

1019: Hundreds of Zanu-PF youths have begun toyi toying around the streets of Bindura calling for the ouster of the party’s national commissar and Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Mashonaland Central acting provincial chairman Cde Dickson Mafios.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



