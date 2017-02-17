“I’ll be back” is a catchphrase associated with American film actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, which he first used in his role as the title character from the 1984 science fiction film The Terminator.

Source: Live: Grace Mugabe is back! – NewsDay Zimbabwe February 17, 2017

In 1990, in the film Kindergaten Cop,Schwarzenegger was to use the catchphrase, “I’m back!”, returning from the hospital to his kindergarten class in the ending scene.

First Lady Grace Mugabe might as well write her story, similar to that of Schwarzenegger, because after taking a sabbatical from her whirlwind countrywide rallies last year, she can now exclaim, “I’m back!”

We give you updates of her first rally, happening now in Buhera.

As we reported earlier, fear and trepidation has gripped warring Zanu PF factions following First Lady Grace Mugabe’s decision to resume controversial nationwide rallies amid concerns she could worsen an already fragile situation.

by 12pm: Grace has arrived at the rally venue and party officials are making introductory remarks and sloganeering ahead of teh First Lady’s address.

