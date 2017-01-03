Source: Looting of agric inputs worrying – DailyNews Live January 3, 2017

HARARE – Reports that top Zanu PF and army officials have been leading the

looting of the State-sponsored $500 million Command Agriculture inputs are

very worrying, given Zimbabwe’s history of another plundered agricultural

fund – the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)-run Farm Mechanisation scheme.

The revelations, carried in yesterday’s edition of the Daily News, were

made to Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa – who heads the programme – by

Mashonaland Central provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha last week,

reminding Zimbabweans of the chaotic land reform exercise of the early

2000s.

The ill-fated programme has been one of the major sources of the current

food insecurity bedevilling the country, forcing Zimbabwe to drop from

being the bread-basket to the basket case of southern African region.

While the senior Zanu PF and army officials were dipping their hands into

the cookie jar, thousands of farmers were spending days on end without

accessing the inputs government promised to provide.

Perhaps even more scaring are the prospects of who the ultimate funders of

Command Agriculture will be. As with the farm Mechanisation programme,

there is a real risk that the taxpayer will in the end pay for the looted

inputs.

Those who benefitted from the scheme then – mostly high-ranking as well as

well-connected individuals – have not paid back even a single cent.

The central bank only managed to recover funds for the farm Mechanisation

programme through the controversial debt-assumption law.

There appears to be nothing new as most government programmes are hijacked

by top Zanu PF officials, at times dangling these before the rural poor as

their own for political expediency.

Looting has almost become a State-sanctioned practice, leading to the

coining of terms such as “lootocracy” and “lootocrats”, while intended

beneficiaries continue to wallow in abject poverty.

It is high time government comes out clean on its methodology in rolling

out such public assistance programmes so that they benefit the intended

people and cease to be feeding troughs for top Zanu PF and army officials.

State-run programmes must not be turned into feeding troughs of top

politicians. The land reform programme, for instance, in the end became a

mere travesty of what it was supposed to be with top Zanu PF officials and

their relatives owning multiple farms, some of which have become derelict

after being cannibalised of whatever valuables they had.

Production on the farms has fallen to catastrophic levels. The President

Robert Mugabe-led Zanu PF has destroyed any trace of viability the

Zimbabwean economy had in the past with high-level corruption gnawing at

the very core of the country’s existence.

