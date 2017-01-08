Source: Mahofa threatens election violence – DailyNews Live January 7, 2017

Farayi Machamire

HARARE – Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa has made

veiled threats to unleash violence and abductions in Bikita West if the

forthcoming by-election in the constituency does not go Zanu PF’s way.

The threats come as local human rights watchdog, Heal Zimbabwe Trust

(HZT), has expressed deep concerns about the escalation of human rights

violations in the area, ahead of the parliamentary by-election which is

slated for January 21.

The sickly Mahofa told ruling party supporters who gathered at Gwindingwi

Primary School on Wednesday to vote “wisely” or else suffer the

consequences.

“Haa, munozviziva, muno hamusi mekutamba namo (You all know it. This is

not a constituency to play silly games). Kune vamwe vakatsakatika muno umu

gore riya, munoriziva. Handei tinovhota zvakanaka. (There are some who

disappeared in this constituency as you know. Let us go and vote wisely,”

she bellowed.

Mahofa’s remarks appeared to have been aimed at reminding supporters of

the bloody and fiercely-contested 2001 Bikita West by-election, when

Retired Colonel Claudius Makova battled it out with the MDC’s Bonny Pakai.

The titanic contest turned large parts of the constituency into a war

zone, as Zanu PF officials went for MDC supporters, leading to the injury

and displacement of scores of villagers.

An MDC activist, Amos Mutongi, was also said to have been murdered by Zanu

PF thugs, all of whom are still at large.

“Muno, munonetsa kutamba namo. Ukada kutamba nemadh**** pasina mvura

unoshaiwa pekumagezera. Unofamba uchinhuwa. (This party has no room for

funny business. Anyone who dares to do that will find themselves in deep

trouble).

“This is what we are telling Mai Mujuru. . . . acting president, we do as

we say. What we want to assure you as Masvingo province is that we are

going to give you the highest percentage vote. This is Bikita West, Bikita

Best … let us go and vote wisely,” Mahofa added ominously on Wednesday.

Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) will be represented by Kudakwashe

Gopo in the by-election, which fell vacant when convicted rapist

Munyaradzi Kereke was sent to prison for 14 years.

The former Zanu PF member is one of six candidates vying for the

constituency whose poll build-up has been engulfed by rising political

temperatures, punctuated by clashes between ZPF and ruling party

supporters.

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa used Wednesday’s Zanu PF rally to

promise the Bikita West Constituency food aid to alleviate the plight of

hundreds of villagers there who are in urgent need of food aid.

However, civic organisations, who have raised the red flag about the

partisan distribution of food aid ahead of the by-election, doubt if the

aid will be distributed along non-partisan lines.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



