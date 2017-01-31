Source: Mandizvidza remanded | The Herald January 31, 2017

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter—

Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) chief executive officer Fredrick Mandizvidza, who is accused of defrauding the parastatal of about $96 000 was yesterday remanded to February 15.

Mandizvidza (53) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

It is alleged that on November 11 last year, Mandizvidza connived with a ministry official and allegedly created a fake document purporting that the trustee of the fund, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo had authorised and approved the purchase of 10 heavy-duty printers worth $95 800.The court heard that no such authorisation was granted.

No printers were supplied.

Zimdef lost $119 800 and nothing was recovered.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



