Source: Mangudya seeks to plug black market – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS EDITOR 12 July 2017

HARARE – The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is planning to plug the

parallel financial markets and ease the current cash crisis by

re-establishing Bureaux de Changes, more than 15 years after they were

closed.

Bureaux de Changes were shut down in December 2002 amid allegations that

they were at the centre of illegal foreign currency deals.

However, central bank chief John Mangudya believes that the introduction

of the authorised foreign currency dealers will help “enhance the ease of

doing business and foster financial inclusion and the level of

participation in the financial services sector”.

This has resulted in the RBZ inviting individuals and companies to apply

for a licence to operate as Bureau de Change.

Currently, there is a limited number of licensed Bureau de Change with the

majority of urban centres, including ports of entry/exit, having no formal

foreign exchange markets.

“Accordingly, interested parties are being called to embrace this

opportunity and provide Bureau de Change services to the public and

travellers and enhance access to formal services for exchange of

currencies in the country’s multi-currency system including bond notes,”

RBZ director of exchange control division Farai Masendu said yesterday.

As part of strategies to create more official channels of foreign

currency, the central bank has slashed Bureau de Change licensing fees

from $1 000 for head office to $500, while licencing at branch level now

requires $200 from $400.

Rural Bureau de Change branches now attract $50 from an initial $200.

Economic experts, however, said the introduction of Bureau de Change will

not help address the country’s liquidity challenges.

Zimbabwe, which adopted the multiple currency system dominated by the

United States dollar in 2009, has been experiencing a liquidity crunch

since 2015 due to widening trade deficit, illicit financial outflows and

sluggish growth among other factors.

“Zimbabwe’s challenges are more fundamental than institutional,” economist

Christopher Mugaga told the businessdaily yesterday.

“If these are not addressed, people’s propensity and hunger to take money

out of the country will continue,” he said.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) chief executive further

indicated that the country is suffering from a confidence and perception

crisis.

Economic analyst Francis Mukora concurred with Mugaga and said the ongoing

cash crisis reflects deep-rooted economic challenges that have not been

addressed.

“The cash crisis is more than just a liquidity crunch, but rather a

reflection of a crisis of confidence in the economy and deep underlying

problems. It’s a symptom of fundamental structural problems, not the

problem in itself,” he said.