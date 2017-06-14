Source: Manhunt for fraudsters | The Herald

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on the hunt for three suspects who defrauded a Harare Micro-Financier of $166 000 using fake documents to apply for a loan.

The three are 24-year-old Tatenda Mandimutsira (63-101730060-Z-50) of Dzivarasekwa 2 in Harare, Njabulo Ndebele (24) ID number 45-2000782-X-56 of Brook Village in Borrowdale, Harare and 25-year-old Kudzai Terrence Mushonga (63-1461470-M-43) of Village Way in Borrowdale Brook, Harare.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba made the announcement in a statement yesterday. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is looking for three suspects for fraud. “These suspects are wanted for a case of fraud involving $166 000, which occurred in Harare on 10 September 2016,” she said. “The suspects purported to be employees of Dream Air Company which is non-existent and applied for a loan from the complainant who is a registered Micro-Financier.

“The suspects produced fake documents for the loan application. The complainant unsuspectingly approved and deposited a total of $166 000 into the accused’s CBZ Bank account. They paid a few instalments so that the complainant could gain trust in them.”

Snr Asst Com Charamba said the offence came to light after the suspects applied for yet another loan of $37 500. “The complainant checked with CBZ on the authenticity of the bank statement and realised that it was concocted and reported the matter to the police,” she said. “The suspects were arrested and remanded out of custody, but later defaulted trial.”

Snr Asst Com Charamba said their whereabouts are currently unknown. “The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact CID Commercial Crimes Division on 04-753545 or Detective Assistant Inspector Mandlenkosi Zhou on 0773 732 109/ 0713 963 546 or any nearest police station, or National Complaints Desk on 04-703631,” she said.

