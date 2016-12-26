Source: Market report: $4 billion FDI per year needed to boost economy – Sunday News Dec 25, 2016

AS the 2016 curtain comes down it should dawn on all and sundry that the country needs at least $4 billion of Foreign Direct Investment per year for five years to significantly turn things around.

Actual investment should take place in various sectors to spur economic activity. Investment must be structured in such a way that the bulk of monies invested are actually spent in Zimbabwe and create the desired multiplier effect in terms of downstream industries and employment creation.

INDUSTRIALS

The Industrial Index shed 0.67 points (0,46 percent) to settle at 145.97 points ahead of the Christmas holidays. PPC lost $0,0500 to close at $0,5000, Delta eased $0,0198 to $0,8802 while Old Mutual closed at $3,4900 following a $0,0100 loss. Hippo was $0,0010 weaker at $0,3500 while Innscor, Padenga, Zimre Property Investments and Rainbow Tourism Group were unchanged at $0,5000, $0,1700, $0,0100 and $0,0120 respectively.

TSL Limited led the movers with a $0,0150 gain to close at $0,1710; First Mutual was up $0,0054 to close at $0,0415 while Proplastics added $0,0019 to $0,0420. AXIA was marginally up by $0,0002 to trade at $0,0672.

MININGS

The Mining index shed 0.79 points (1,33 percent) to close at 58.51 points after Bindura slipped by $0,0010 to close at $0,0400.

Falgold, Hwange and RioZim remained unchanged at previous trading levels at $0,0060, $0,0300 and $0,3000 in that order.

