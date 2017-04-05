Source: Mash East on malaria high alert – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 5 April 2017

HARARE – The Health ministry has detected insecticide-resistant mosquitoes

in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, raising concern that malaria could become

difficult to control.

This comes as government recently issued a malaria alert after a total of

154 malaria cases were reported throughout the country as of March 26,

2017.

Giving oral evidence to Parliament’s Health portfolio committee, Health

ministry secretary Gerald Gwinji said they were moving to identify other

areas with resistant mosquitoes. “There are also areas where we have

detected resistance by the mosquitoes to certain insecticides we spray,”

he said.

“Our specialists have gone into Goromonzi to try and identify the type of

mosquitoes that are there and what they are responding to.”

Gwinji said areas reported to have outbreaks were former commercial farms

and were deemed as private property.

“The ministry would not necessarily move in unless allowed. In the past

two years, we have increased the areas that are sprayed in Goromonzi,” he

said, adding that “areas sprayed are households that are amenable to

spraying”.

“There are certain structures which only have poles and a roof and those

cannot be sprayed and people are only given bed nets. There is no surface

for the chemical to hold,” Gwinji said.

The permanent secretary said former pigsties which cannot be sprayed are

also part of the cause of the malaria outbreak in Goromonzi.

He said the movement of workers poses a challenge because they move with

their nets, leaving the new workers with nothing.

Gwinji, however, emphasised that the structures that temporary workers

live in are difficult to contain the spread of malaria.

“The farm structures are a challenge because in the farms that we visited,

they are converting pigsties into dormitories for these temporary workers.

We cannot spray that because it is open and what we have recommended to

the province is to move around, look at those structures and recommend to

farmers to put up mosquito mesh to at least keep the mosquitoes out, while

allowing for it to be sprayed,” he said.

MDC Matabeleland legislator and Health committee chairperson Ruth Labode

said the ministry should not allow new farmers to let people live in

pigsties.

“We cannot allow new farmers to abuse people like that. We cannot say that

now the farm is owned by a black person, you can live like this. If you do

not have the pigs, then you cannot put human beings in there. It is very

disappointing,” she said, adding that such structures should be

demolished.

