Source: Mashayamombe quizzed over party clashes | The Herald April 21, 2017

Herald Reporter

Zanu-pf Harare provincial political commissar and Harare South legislator Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe was yesterday reportedly questioned by the police following violent clashes between zanu-pf supporters on Saturday in the city. The clashes at the party’s provincial headquarters left some party supporters and innocent city residents being injured at Simon Vengai Muzenda Bus Terminus.

The developments come after Tuesday’s reports that police in Harare questioned and released Cde Mashayamombe over his alleged role in the intra-party clashes.

According to reports, Cde Mashayamombe was briefly interrogated, while attending Independence celebrations at the National Sports Stadium and was asked to report at Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order Section before the end of this week.

Sources close to the investigations yesterday confirmed that Cde Mashayamombe reported to the police yesterday morning, where he was questioned and released, as investigations on the case continued.

They said Cde Mashayamombe went to the police station alone and could not divulge any other details concerning the case.

Cde Mashayamombe dismissed the reports as baseless.

“I spent the whole day busy addressing issues in the constituency (Harare South),” he said.

“I never went to the police.”

On Saturday, three people sustained varying degrees of injuries following violent clashes between zanu-pf supporters sympathetic to Cde Mashayamombe and provincial secretary for Administration George Mashavave.

Skirmishes started when Cde Mashayamombe reportedly got wind that Cde Mashavave and other provincial executive committee members wanted to pass a vote of no confidence on him and national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere at the party’s provincial offices.

Reports said Cde Mashayamombe then bused his sympathisers to offices, resulting in the skirmishes.

Police had to be called in to quell the disturbances.

Police confirmed the incident, saying a report was made at Harare Central Police Station alleging that two groups clashed at the zanu-pf Harare provincial offices.

Narrating their ordeal during an interview with ZBC News recently, some of the victims said they were bused to the provincial party offices without being aware of divisions that existed within the local party leadership.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



