Masiyiwa joins Fortune Magazine’s top 50 leaders

Telecoms mogul and millionaire Strive Masiyiwa has been named among the top 50 leaders by top global business publication, Fortune Magazine.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

Masiyiwa was ranked 33rd on the list.

The list was released last week as part of Fortune Magazine annual ‘The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders’ meant to honour men and women who are transforming the world and inspiring others to do the same. To date, the list is the fourth one done by the magazine.

Jean Case, chief executive officer Case Foundation and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Geographic Society said Masiyiwa’s lifelong commitment to helping others set him apart from the rest.

“He is a crusader who has transformed countless sectors and lives while also seeking to preserve Africa’s vital resources through his own sustainable investments and environmental policy leadership … I am inspired by his vision, his persistence, and his fearless spirit.” Case said in a write-up of Masiyiwa’s nomination.

Masiyiwa said he was humbled by being nominated for a second time.

“I’m humbled to have been nominated for a second time. I know much of it is due to the support readers on this platform give me. I have told you before, and I want to say here once again, how much all of your comments mean to me each and every week,” he said wrote on his official Facebook page.

“I was particularly humbled by the comments in this article from Jean Case, who with her husband, Steve Case, founded the company America Online, one of the companies credited with developing the Internet as a global marketplace.”

Masiyiwa joins notable figures on the list such as Pope Francis who was ranked 3rd, German chancellor Angela Merkel (10th) and former United States vice president Joe Biden (23rd) among others.

Masiyiwa is also the richest Zimbabwean with a net worth valued at $600 million as the end of 2014 by Forbes Magazine, an international business publication.

