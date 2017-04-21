Source: Masvingo appeals for flood victims’ shelter | The Herald April 21, 2017

From George Maponga in Masvingo

The Masvingo provincial leadership has appealed to the national Civil Protection Unit for funding to build permanent homes for hundreds of families left homeless after incessant rains induced by cyclones left a trail of destruction across the province last month. This comes as most of the flood victims, especially in Chivi District, are still living in tents as they are struggling to rebuild permanent homes owing to shortage of funds.

Masvingo provincial administrator Mr Fungai Mbetsa, who is the chairman of the provincial Civil Protection Unit Committee, yesterday revealed that most victims of Cyclone Dineo-induced floods in most parts of Masvingo were still living in tents.

He said they were waiting for the CPU national directorate to release money to build permanent structures for the flood victims.

“We made a request to the national CPU for funding to build permanent homes for families affected by Cyclone Dineo, especially in Chivi District, which was the worst affected, with victims still living in tents up to now,’’ said Mr Mbetsa.

He said the flood victims had received tents and monthly food rations from Government to mitigate their plight.

Mr Mbetsa singled out Red Cross and Plan International for taking the lead in assisting families affected by the rampaging floods.

“We have not yet been appraised on the size of the fund created by Plan to mitigate effects of natural disasters in Mwenezi and Chiredzi, but part of the money is bankrolling an ongoing assessment programme to determine the magnitude of damage visited by the floods and funding required for reconstruction,’’ he said.

Scores of homesteads were destroyed in Chivi after Shashe River burst its banks following the spilling of Muzhwi Dam.

In Mwenezi, the rains damaged small bridges and swept through dormitories at Lundi High School.

Government has made an appeal for $200 million to rebuild infrastructure damaged by the cyclone-induced rains.

