Source: Masvingo defies Mugabe’s pleas – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba and Blessings Mashaya 5 April 2017

HARARE – Feathers are set to fly at today’s Zanu PF politburo meeting in

Harare, after the party’s volatile Masvingo province defied President

Robert Mugabe’s appeal for calm yesterday – demonstrating against

under-fire national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

The massive protest also targeted regional party bigwigs who are perceived

to belong to the Generation 40 (G40) faction, which is rabidly opposed to

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe.

The demo is likely to have miffed Mugabe, as it came barely a day after

the nonagenarian pleaded with warring Zanu PF officials to stop

toyi-toying against each other forthwith, as well as ventilating their

grievances through State media.

Well-placed Zanu PF sources told the Daily News last night that many

bigwigs were also “sweating” over their political futures, as the party

holds its politburo meeting today, and central committee gathering

tomorrow – as the former liberation movement’s mindless bloodletting

worsens by the day.

Among the other party heavyweights who were targeted by the Masvingo demo

yesterday were Tourism minister Walter Mzembi and former deputy ministers

Tongai Muzenda and Paul Chimedza – who were sacked from their positions

for allegedly supporting former Vice President Joice Mujuru during the

deadly 2014 purges.

The provincial bigwigs who came under fire in the protest march included

the regional chairperson for the women’s league, Veronica Makonese;

provincial commissar Jeppy Jaboon; Masvingo urban legislator Daniel

Shumba; and provincial youth league chairperson, Nobert Ndaarombe.

Speaking to the Daily News, Makonese accused Masvingo Provincial Affairs

minister Shuvai Mahofa of engineering the demonstration.

“I hear they demonstrated against us and it’s not surprising because I

know Mahofa is behind all this. Haafi akandiregerera. Haaregeri munhu (She

will never forgive me and she doesn’t forgive anyone).

“I exposed her over the $2 000 she stole, so the moment she gets a chance

to nail me she will gladly grab it.

“I am tired of being abused by Mahofa over this money. But I am an honest

politician and so I could not have lied to the first lady. I had to tell

the truth about the money because I am strongly behind her leadership and

that of the president.

“They say they (Team Lacoste) don’t want a Zezuru to lead, but we are

saying we cannot be seen to be playing tribal politics,” Makonese said.

Repeated efforts to speak to Mahofa were unsuccessful as she was not

reachable on her mobile.

One of the sources who spoke to the Daily News said all these developments

had given today’s politburo and tomorrow’s central committee gatherings

even more importance.

Tempers have been running high for some time in the restive Masvingo

province, particularly after the politburo surprisingly ordered the region

last month to re-run its elections, to find a substantive chairperson.

The elections had been “won” by a candidate linked to the party faction

rallying behind Mnangagwa’s mooted presidential aspirations, Team Lacoste.

It is understood that today’s politburo meeting will, among other things,

deliberate on the party’s worsening ructions and also consider the new

dates for the Masvingo chairmanship elections – in addition to discussing

the country’s dying economy, including the worsening cash shortages

despite the opening of the 2017 tobacco marketing season.

This week’s meetings are being held against the background of quarrelling

within the women’s league, which is headed by powerful First Lady Grace

Mugabe.

The key organ has resolved to jettison two of the wing’s top guns, Eunice

Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka, following nationwide mega demos against the

duo last week.

The well-placed sources who spoke to the Daily News also claimed that the

politburo would “definitely” also discuss the ongoing demonstrations

against Kasukuwere and his brother and Mashonaland Central acting

provincial chairperson, Dickson Mafios – who both stand accused of causing

mayhem in the party.

Kasukuwere’s party foes also vowed yesterday that if the combative Local

Government minister and other bigwigs, who include Sandi Moyo, Jason

Machaya and Mahoka were spared the axe this week, they would hold “even

bigger protests against the G40”.

“Tomorrow (today) kunotemwa vanhu (people will be dealt with) . . . People

who are facing demonstrations are facing the same charges of plotting to

remove President Mugabe which (former Vice President Joice) Mujuru was

facing and I am sure Kasukuwere will face the music.

“Although his allies might try to downplay his sins, he must be treated as

he has always treated other people who were expelled without following due

process,” a senior party official told the Daily News.

On her part, Sandi Moyo said she would attend today’s politburo meeting

despite the moves by her women’s league colleagues to expel from her

position as Grace’s deputy.

This comes after Sandi Moyo and the vocal Mahoka were recently expelled

from the women’s league following nationwide demonstrations against the

two by irate party members.

A meeting of the wing’s top 50 office bearers subsequently endorsed that

decision – referring the matter to the politburo for a final decision,

which insiders said was a gimmick by the league to give the impression

that “due process has been followed” in the matter.

Mahoka and Sandi Moyo have also been among the group of women’s league

members who have been aggressively pushing for the revival of the debate

about the need for a woman to become one of Zanu PF’s two vice presidents.

Their calls for a woman to be elevated to the presidency was seen as

directed against Mnangagwa, as the appointment of the other VP,

Phelekezela Mphoko, was part of the conditions of the country’s unity

accord which resulted in the post of the second VP being reserved for

senior former Zapu officials.

Analysts have said the surprise move by Grace to ditch Sandi Moyo and

Mahoka – as well as this week’s hammering of Kasukuwere – were ominous

signs for the G40 faction.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said yesterday that Zanu PF was now

“on the verge of implosion”, adding that “only the benevolence of Mugabe

can save Kasukuwere”.

“Zanu PF is imploding . . . it’s boiling. Mahoka and Kasukuwere can also

be described as the walking dead. But they can survive if they apologise

to Mugabe or his wife, who are the alpha and omega in the party,” he said.

Former civic leader Gladys Hlatywayo said Mugabe was holding “all the

aces” in Zanu PF’s ugly tribal, factional and succession wars.

“The outcome of all this is unknown, partly because the person behind all

this drama is a Machiavellian politician who thrives on creating divisions

and indicating left when he is turning right.

“Yes, the demonstrations have weakened Kasukuwere, Mahoka and Sandi, but

who is not weakened in Zanu PF outside the First Family?

“All the factions have been hammered, and sadly every time one faction is

attacked, it is with the assistance of the other faction. They are

constantly played against each other.

“This is all in the interest of one person having and serves to divert

party supporters from asking the real question of the day. Which is, what

a 93-year-old is still doing in State House.

“While the comments by the president castigating demonstrations appear to

be in defence of Kasukuwere, at the same time it is clear that the initial

demonstration had clearance from the highest office,” Hlatywayo told the

Daily News.

