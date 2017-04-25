Source: Masvingo endorses Jaboon ouster | The Herald April 25, 2017

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial co-ordinating committee has endorsed the decision to suspend its political commissar, Cde Jappy Jaboon.

Disciplinary proceedings against him will begin soon.

Cde Jaboon, a Member of Parliament for Bikita South, was suspended from his post last month by the Masvingo provincial executive council over allegations of creating parallel structures.

He also faces other allegations, including failure to effectively execute his duties.

The Zanu-PF Masvingo PCC met over the weekend and upheld Cde Jaboon’s suspension.

They replaced him with Cde Jevas Masosote on an acting capacity.

The same meeting also resolved to temporarily elevate provincial secretary for administration Cde Ailess Baloyi to acting vice provincial chairperson.

Cde Baloyi said he will revert to his post as Secretary for Administration once a new substantive vice chair was found.

Zanu-PF secretary for education in the Politburo Cde Joram Gumbo is the acting Zanu-PF chair for Masvingo.

He will remain in office until fresh elections to choose a new office bearer are held.

‘’The PCC decided to temporarily elevate me to the post of vice chair of Zanu-PF in the province since the key post has been vacant for too long and also for me to assist Cde Gumbo in running the party in the province,’’ said Cde Baloyi.

He said Cde Masosote will remain acting political commissar until Cde Jaboon’s case was resolved.

‘’We will soon be summoning Cde Jaboon to appear before the disciplinary committee to answer various charges against him and we expect to finalise his issue very soon,’’ said Cde Baloyi.

Cde Jaboon was suspended last month together with Cde Daniel Shumba.

Cde Shumba stands accused of also creating parallel structures and causing divisions in the party.

Cde Jaboon yesterday said he was yet to be formally informed of his suspension.

‘’I am on sick leave and in hospital as I am speaking to you now, but I just heard that I have been suspended, but have not yet been informed about the charges against me,’’ he said.

“I believe in abiding by the constitution of the party and I will gladly appear before the disciplinary panel if I am furnished with a charge sheet.”

