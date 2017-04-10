Source: Masvingo endorses Kasukuwere ouster | The Herald April 10, 2017

From George Maponga in Masvingo

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) has endorsed a decision by the ruling party in Mashonaland Central calling for the removal of National Political Commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere from his post for trying to topple President Mugabe, among other charges.

Besides Cde Kasukuwere, the Zanu-PF Masvingo PCC also recommended the demotion of Masvingo Urban legislator and Deputy Secretary for Transport and Welfare in the Politburo Cde Daniel Shumba from his post for fanning divisions in the party.

Also in the line of fire at yesterday’s PCC meeting, held at the Masvingo Showgrounds, was provincial political commissar Cde Jappy Jaboon, who was suspended for creating parallel structures in the province, among a litany of other charges.

Speaking at the end of a PCC meeting attended by ruling party heavyweights in the province, among them Politburo members Cdes Shuvai Mahofa and Lovemore Matuke together with Central Committee members, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial secretary for administration Cde Ailess Baloyi, said the revolutionary party in the province wanted Cde Kasukuwere sacked.

Mashonaland Central set the ball rolling by endorsing Cde Kasukuwere’s ouster after the province, together with Midlands, staged demonstrations against the embattled political commissar.

Cde Baloyi said Masvingo fully supported the decision taken by Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central province and had written a petition to President Mugabe through the ruling party’s Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo, to have Cde Kasukuwere relieved of his duties in the Politburo.

‘’We did not resolve to have him (Cde Kasukuwere) necessarily expelled from the party, but we no longer want him to continue in as the Zanu-PF Political Commissar. It’s up to the national leadership to see what they can do with him, whether to redeploy him or what, but we no longer want him to continue as political commissar,’’ he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



