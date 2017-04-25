Source: Masvingo Zanu-PF chair: Party sets election date | The Herald April 25, 2017

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zanu-PF has set May 6 as the day elections to choose a substantive provincial chairperson will be held in Masvingo.

Former chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira and war veteran Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise are vying for the post.

The Zanu-PF Politburo ordered a rerun of the elections after the initial poll held at the end of February failed to determine a winner.

This was after some party districts failed to vote because of various reasons, including bad weather.

Cde Chadzamira had taken a commanding lead with 12 393 votes against Retired Colonel Masanganise’s 4 888 after 64 percent of the party districts had voted.

Politburo member Cde Joram Gumbo is the Zanu-PF acting chair for Masvingo until a new chair is elected.

In his address during a Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial co-ordinating committee meeting held in Masvingo on Sunday, Cde Gumbo said only Central Committee and Politburo members would be involved in the elections.

In the first elections, provincial executive members from seven ruling party provinces were involved.

Cde Gumbo will co-supervise the polls together with his counterpart Cde Cain Mathema, who is the Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province.

“We have set the date for elections to choose a substantive chairman for Masvingo Province as May the 6th and I will lead the elections together with Cde Cain Mathema,” said Cde Gumbo.

Cde Gumbo read out a letter from the secretary of Legal Affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa, advising the Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial executive to present a report on members who were suspended.

“The secretary for legal affairs Cde Chinamasa has requested you to present a detailed report on members who were suspended and their cases remain unresolved,” he said.

“He wants you to make recommendations or justification on why they were suspended. You should submit the report as early as possible.”

The meeting resolved to temporarily elevate party provincial secretary for administration Cde Ailess Baloyi to the position of acting vice chair.

The post fell vacant after former vice chair Cde Amasa Nhenjana was elevated to become acting ruling party chair for Masvingo before the inconclusive elections.

