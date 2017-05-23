Source: MDC launches #valangebhetshu voter drive – DailyNews Live
Jeffrey Muvundusi 23 May 2017
BULAWAYO – The Welshman Ncube-led MDC has unfurled a door-to-door voter
registration campaign in Matabeleland dubbed #valangebhetshu.
Party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said the campaign – which is being
carried out by party members from all the structures – has so far covered
areas such as Makokoba, Pumula, Luveve suburbs and the city centre.
Chihwayi said they had to adopt a hash tag so as to motivate their target
audience.
“The essence of the hash tag being that people should refuse to be
intimidated and must fight for their right to vote with all that they have
as it is the only weapon that can fight against all the ills created by
Zanu PF,” he said.
He also said the registration campaign has been on-going countrywide since
the beginning of 2017 but they saw the need to intensify it now as time
was fast running out before the next elections.
“This campaign includes door-to-door visits, public meetings and
engagement with various stakeholders in the communities.
“The campaign will continue right up to the time Zimbabwe Electoral
Commission (Zec) announces the voter registration cut off dates.”
Chihwayi said the campaign is part of the broader MDC mission to ensure
that citizens are “kept informed and educated about the voter registration
process, in particular about how biometric voter registration works and
also to advise them to be on the alert for rigging tricks by Zanu PF.”
The MDC spokesperson said their major goal was to ensure that come voting
day, citizens of voting age are empowered with the power to make the right
decisions.
“All we are simply saying is if you do not register to vote, you will have
to endure Zanu PF for another five years, because that is what they are
counting on.”
Voter registration, may cover all breath and length. However fellow compatriots need to know that in the ZANU PF arsenal is not the majority of voters but the majority of partisan army, police, central intelligence, judges, electoral commissioners, and corrupt greedy registrar general and SADC, African Union. These are the once MDC and the coalition need to deal with. Robert Mugabe and ZANU PF will rig and declare himself winner. With Rita Makarau there, Chiweshe or Malaba as judges, Tobawa Mudede, Chiwenga, Prence Shiri, Zimhondi Bonyongo, Chihuri relax. All the effort better be with these.