Source: MDC launches #valangebhetshu voter drive – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi 23 May 2017

BULAWAYO – The Welshman Ncube-led MDC has unfurled a door-to-door voter

registration campaign in Matabeleland dubbed #valangebhetshu.

Party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said the campaign – which is being

carried out by party members from all the structures – has so far covered

areas such as Makokoba, Pumula, Luveve suburbs and the city centre.

Chihwayi said they had to adopt a hash tag so as to motivate their target

audience.

“The essence of the hash tag being that people should refuse to be

intimidated and must fight for their right to vote with all that they have

as it is the only weapon that can fight against all the ills created by

Zanu PF,” he said.

He also said the registration campaign has been on-going countrywide since

the beginning of 2017 but they saw the need to intensify it now as time

was fast running out before the next elections.

“This campaign includes door-to-door visits, public meetings and

engagement with various stakeholders in the communities.

“The campaign will continue right up to the time Zimbabwe Electoral

Commission (Zec) announces the voter registration cut off dates.”

Chihwayi said the campaign is part of the broader MDC mission to ensure

that citizens are “kept informed and educated about the voter registration

process, in particular about how biometric voter registration works and

also to advise them to be on the alert for rigging tricks by Zanu PF.”

The MDC spokesperson said their major goal was to ensure that come voting

day, citizens of voting age are empowered with the power to make the right

decisions.

“All we are simply saying is if you do not register to vote, you will have

to endure Zanu PF for another five years, because that is what they are

counting on.”

