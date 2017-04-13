Source: MDC spreads election campaign to rural areas – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 13 April 2017

HARARE – The MDC has escalated its 2018 election campaign, with the Morgan

Tsvangirai-led party deploying its senior officials to the rural areas to

consolidate its support base in the countryside.

The rural areas have been the stronghold of the ruling Zanu PF, where it

has been garnering most of its support as compared to the urban

communities.

MDC deputy spokesperson Tabita Khumalo told the Daily News yesterday that

the opposition party deployed its MPs, senators and other senior officials

to provinces, in line with what Tsvangirai gathered from his recent

nationwide tour.

” . . . president (Tsvangirai) held a nationwide tour gathering views from

the people and it is that which we are implementing now,” she said.

“It is not necessarily about Zanu PF but that we are carrying out the

mandate our president was given by the people to deploy cadres around the

country to be more visible ahead of elections. The response so far has

been fantastic, the people love it.”

Beginning in February, Tsvangirai embarked on a one-and-a-half months of

“fruitful” engagements with Zimbabweans, consulting them on various

issues, including the mooted grand coalition of opposition forces against

Mugabe for the elections.

In a statement after the tour, Tsvangirai said the engagements “made me

wiser”.

“We sat under trees and discussed many issues about the country we all

love. We huddled in round huts, conversed in town halls and sat under

trees and tents and communed about the past, the present and the future of

our country,” Tsvangirai said.

“We spoke about past government-sponsored atrocities against the innocent

citizens of our country, the present difficulties we all face and the new

governance culture we should sculpt if we are to embrace a new future with

renewed confidence and hope.

“We discussed the next election which we all agreed was watershed and how

as political parties and networks we all need to coalesce into a huge

coalition for change that will set a new paradigm for future generations”.

MDC MP for Zengeza East Alexei Musundire, who has been deployed to

Mashonaland East, said judging from the response that his team has been

getting so far, the belief that rural areas are Zanu PF strongholds

will be demystified come next year.

“It’s based more on mythology than reality that Zanu PF is the only game

down there. The people are a lot wiser now and they are ready to prove

that next year.

“Zanu PF now only exists in name there but nobody follows it anymore and

if we continue on that trajectory, then victory is a given,” Musundire

said.

The MDC efforts at breaking the Zanu PF dominance in these areas is

being complemented by pressure groups such as Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye

iZimbabwe which was launched in August 2016.

The pressure group seeks to educate and mobilise the Zimbabwean rural

populace over the need to get rid of Mugabe and his Zanu PF government.

The MDC controls almost all of the country’s urban constituencies.

