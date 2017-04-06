Source: MDC-T in turmoil – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 6, 2017

A FIERCE storm has reportedly hit the MDC-T after its electorate directorate recently proposed a raft of contentious internal election guidelines that seek to shield members of the party’s national executive, among them sitting legislators, from being challenged by their subordinates ahead of the 2018 general elections.

By XOLISANI NCUBE

Party spokesperson, Obert Gutu confirmed that the party was in the process of crafting a template to guide the selection of candidates for the 2018 elections, but appealed for calm as the guidelines were still at the draft stage.

“I have always said this, it is work in progress. The document that you are talking about is work in progress and deliberations on it are still there. People should not rush to the Press because we are still consulting and when all is done, party structures will be told,” he said.

The proposed election guidelines, which were tabled before the party’s standing committee on Monday, were reportedly dismissed by some members in the MDC-T national council, provincial and district structures as meant to protect unpopular and underperforming legislators.

“According to the template, there shall be 50% women seats and 20% of the 50% shall be reserved for young women. The party shall also reserve 20% for youths,” an MDC-T insider said.

“Seniority is going to be considered, that is, no one is going to contest someone senior to him/her. This means anyone who is occupying a position at national level cannot be challenged by a member from the province even if the person is not popular. That is undemocratic.

“There are some people, who are in lower ranks, but have been in the party for many more years than some in the national leadership.

This deprives the right of party cadres to contest for any post as stated in the party’s constitution.”

