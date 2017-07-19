Source: MDC-T’s Bereka mwana campaign unsettles Mugabe | The Zimbabwean

The popular Bereka mwana campaign launched by the MDC-T youth assembly in a bid to drum up voter registration hype among the young people has unsettled President Robert Mugabe and his inner cabal in Zanu (PF).

The Bereka Mwana campaign’s target is to lure youths who constitute a significant number in the country’s population to register to vote and subsequently throw Zanu (PF) in the political dustbin in 2018.

Speaking to The Zimbabwean in an exclusive interview, MDC-T’s national youths assembly spokesperson Brian Dube said Mugabe’s decision to try and also charm youths using his discredited Presidential Youths Assembly Interface is a sign of how the Bereka Mwana campaign has unsettled him.

“We only came to hear about President Mugabe’s rallies with youths after our Bereka mwana campaign had overwhelmingly succeeded. Mugabe’s rallies with youths therefore come as a desperate counter strategy to our programme,” he said.

The top Gweru lawyer added that if all the youths register to vote and the MDC-T’s target is achieved, Mugabe will be finished off in 2018.

“The youths constitute quite a significant number of the population. Our target is that we have about 2 million youths of our p[arty supporters who register to vote and if that happens, the youths vote alone will dislodge Mugabe and Zanu (PF). The other votes from the old and other groups will just come to add to an already finished exercise,” said Dube.

Turning to the threat by Zanu (PF) that Mugabe can call for an early election a move that political analysts say will be meant to upend the opposition, Dube said MDC-T is ready to go into the political ring.

“Even if they call for elections tomorrow we are ready for that and we will still win,” he said.

Dube denied reports that new presidential aspirant Nkosana Moyo is luring the young vote and can have a significant impact in 2018.

“Nkosana Moyo is just a side show and we are not putting any intention on him. The real game in town is Morgan Tsvangirai who is going to form the next government in 2018,” he said.

Dube added; “My message to the youths is that this is the time to define our destiny and to defend our future. The MDC-T will give you a better future in terms of jobs, decent life, housing, education, grants and other things Zanu (PF) has failed to give you. We need to make sure Zimbabwe is liberated from Zanu (PF).

