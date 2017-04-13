Source: Minister dumped over infidelity | The Herald April 13, 2017

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

DEPUTY Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development (Cropping Production) Davis Marapira has been shown the red card by his wife on allegations of infidelity and abusive tendencies.

Mrs Sibusisiwe Melody Marapira decided to end the four-year union with the politician, arguing that the union had irretrievably broken. The minister initially opposed the allegations and the proposed property distribution plan before he made a U-turn and withdrew the opposing papers.

After withdrawing his plea and appearance to defend the divorce, the minister filed an affidavit of waiver in which he stated that he was no longer opposed to the divorce summons.

“I have no intention whatsoever to defend the action of divorce and ancillary relief sought. In the premises, I consent to the plaintiff’s action being immediately set down for hearing on an uncontested basis. I hereby waive the necessity to be served personally with a notice of set down,” reads the affidavit. The matter has been set down for today (Thursday) on the unopposed court roll in the Family Law Court.

Mrs Marapira, in her declaration, stated that her marriage to the minister was solemnised on September 7, 2013 in Masvingo under the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11).

The union was blessed with three children, who are still minors. Mrs Marapira accused her husband of infidelity.

“The defendant has been having numerous affairs with other women. Parties want to lead separate lives. The defendant has been abusive to plaintiff physically and mentally,” reads part of the declaration.

Mrs Marapira indicated that the parties to the marriage had not been living together as a couple for a long time and that they had lost love and affection for each other. During the subsistence of the marriage, the parties acquired numerous immovable properties, including cars, furniture and other household goods.

She added that the couple acquired an immovable property namely, House Number 15 Ryelands Court, Harare and Lamonte Farm in Masvingo. The parties, according to the declaration, own 200 cattle, 1 000 sheep and 65 hectares of arable land under centre pivot irrigation all year round.

Mrs Marapira wants a decree of divorce plus custody of the three children. She is also claiming monthly maintenance of $500 per child. Mrs Marapira wants the minister to pay school fees for the children and accommodation.

She wants a share of the 65 hectares of arable land at Lamonte Farm. Mrs Marapira also seeks an order allowing her to retain her own nine cows at the farm and household property at Number 15 Reylands Court, Pomona Harare.