Source: Minister gets death threats – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 7 April 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF’s ugly tribal, factional and succession wars have once

again taken an ominous turn – with Mashonaland Central regional minister,

Martin Dinha, saying yesterday that he had received death threats from his

party foes.

The alleged threats come days after Dinha publicly called for the

expulsion, from the burning ruling party, of under-fire national political

commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, and his brother Dickson Mafios.

Dinha, who is currently in Dubai, told the Daily News yesterday that he

had received the death threats via his mobile phones.

“First they (his Zanu PF enemies) manufactured a statement purporting that

it was mine . . . and now they are sending threats to kill me on my

roaming lines.

“A female and a male called me and said usada kufira mahara (don’t die for

nothing) using private numbers. They said `you have a family, be careful

what you say’,” Dinha claimed further – adding that he would make a formal

report to the police as soon as he returned back home.

He also moved to distance himself from a statement which circulated on

social media this week, amid claims that it was authored by him, and which

defended Kasukuwere and Mafios – who were rocked by demonstrations in

their home province on Monday.

Although once linked to ousted former vice president and now leader of the

opposition National People’s Party (NPP), Joice Mujuru, Dinha is now said

to be very close to the first family – a development that his associates

claim has displeased some party bigwigs.

In 2015, Dinha also received an AK47 bullet and a threatening message

telling him to step down or risk suffering the same fatal fate that befell

the late Zanu PF political commissar, Elliot Manyika – who died in a

suspicious car accident in 2008.

Well-placed Zanu PF sources told the Daily News at the time that “the

parcel” with the bullet and threatening message was delivered to the

minister’s office just after midnight – forcing the

lawyer-turned-politician, a lightweight in Zanu PF, to go into hiding”.

Dinha has also previously survived several other attempts to oust him from

his ministerial post.

Worryingly for warring Zanu PF bigwigs, this is not the first time that a

minister has received death threats. Last year, two Cabinet ministers also

received death threats as the former liberation movement’s seemingly

unstoppable ructions become more intractable.

Earlier last year, Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane found a bullet in

his hotel room in Harare. The bullet had been placed on a headboard in the

room.

This happened at a time when Zanu PF had ordered its Midlands province to

conduct hearings against provincial leaders who stood accused then of

threatening Hlongwane and two other ministers.

Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao – who is also Mugabe’s nephew – has

also received death threats related to his public criticism of Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his supporters in the run-up to Zanu PF’s

annual conference which was held in Masvingo late last year.

Despite the threats to him, Dinha yesterday reiterated his call for Zanu

PF leaders to deal decisively with Kasukuwere and Mafios.

“I have been briefed about the peaceful demonstration by Zanu PF party

activists, and rank and file members against Kasukuwere and acting

provincial chairperson Mafios and others in their alleged G40 (Generation

40) cabal.

“The demonstration was a legitimate expression of people’s grievances and

is acceptable in a democratic state such as our Zimbabwe.

“The grievances against Kasukuwere and Mafios and their cabal are serious,

and warrant the principal, president Mugabe, to take special note, and the

party to take appropriate disciplinary action.

“In all honesty, I feel the NPC (national political commissar) and his

brother brought this on themselves and they can’t blame me or others or

the president and Amai (Grace) Mugabe, as I hear they are now doing.

“They brought into the fray politics of division and factionalism, and

regarded everyone with alternative views and opinions as enemies,” Dinha

thundered.

“I tried to objectively advise them, and warned them to move away from

factionalism and to respect democratic principles … promote unity, peace

and development of the province and country.

“My honest advice is for the two and others in their alleged faction to

resign and pave way for a mature and principled NPC and provincial chair

to take over, who will make us win elections next year.

“You can’t have an NPC, who should be a unifier and mobiliser, who is at

odds with everyone in and outside the party. I am not a factionalist and

don’t belong to the alleged G40 or Lacoste groups.

“Factionalism to me is anti-revolutionary and a negation of the principles

of the liberation struggle. Call me a Mugabeist and Zanu PF cadre and

zealot and I will agree.

“I stand firm with Zanu PF and its leader Mugabe. As young people of the

post-liberation generation, we must respect the liberators . . . Mugabe

and his comrades, as forebears, and limit our ambitions,” Dinha added.

But Mafios strenuously refuted Dinha’s allegations yesterday, saying

instead that the minister had an axe to grind with him and Kasukuwere.

He also asserted in an interview with the Daily News that Dinha belonged

to the group of people who had held Monday’s demonstration against the

brothers on Monday.

“I don’t know what he is raising. I cannot comment further on something

that has been put to the politburo,” Mafios said.

On Monday, Kasukuwere suffered the surprising spectacle of witnessing

demonstrations against him in his home province, as angry supporters

demanded, among other things, that the party recalls him on bizarre

charges of attempting to unseat Mugabe.

After the demonstration, the protesters handed a petition to Martin

Mavhangira, who is a member of the Zanu PF central committee, for onward

transmission to Mugabe, demanding that the nonagenarian fires Kasukuwere

from the troubled party.

Zanu PF insiders have previously claimed that Kasukuwere is one of the

kingpins of the party’s G40 faction, which is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa

succeeding Mugabe.

The Bindura demonstration against Kasukuwere and Mafios was followed by

further gatherings in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces, where several

other bigwigs were also targeted, including both serving and former

ministers.

The demos also came two weeks after cracks emerged in the influential

women’s league which is headed by powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe, which

recently expelled two of the wing’s top guns, Eunice Sandi Moyo and the

vocal Sarah Mahoka.

The duo resigned from their posts in the key party wing ahead of

Wednesday’s politburo meeting in Harare.

Observers have also previously said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu PF’s

succession riddle is fuelling the party’s deadly infighting.

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that

the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own

choice.

