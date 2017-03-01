Missing Zim activist Itai Dzamara’s life story to be told in documentary film

The life of missing Zimbabwean activist Itai Dzamara is set to be told in a documentary film to be released on the eve of the second anniversary of his disappearance, his brother says.

Harare – The life of missing Zimbabwean activist Itai Dzamara is set to be told in a documentary film to be released on the eve of the second anniversary of his disappearance.

Itai went missing on March 9, 2015, after bravely staging lone protests calling on President Robert Mugabe to step down in central Harare’s Africa Unity Square.

In an interview with News24, Itai’s brother Patson, who is also the project’s executive director, said that the documentary will detail “my brother’s life story, but with special focus on his political activism”.

The documentary, made possible through various stakeholders, including the human rights watchdog Amnesty International, would be released on March 8 in Harare.

“I’m overseeing the production of the documentary, but I am also working with different stakeholders as well as other activists. We want to set the record straight regarding his disappearance two years ago.

“Amnesty International has been very helpful in putting together the documentary. They assisted us in terms of logistics. I’m also in the process of writing a book and the hope is to turn the story into a movie,” he said.

Patson said that the aim of the documentary was to inspire Zimbabweans to follow in Itai’s footsteps in fighting against the ruling Zanu-PF’s “brutal” regime.

“We want to inspire Zimbabweans to be fearless as Itai was in the face of oppression. My brother was a very brave man. He inspired a lot of us in saying enough is enough against Mugabe’s brutal regime,” said Patson,

He reiterated his allegation that Mugabe’s regime was behind his brother’s abduction.

Patson claimed last year that his brother was abducted by the country’s military intelligence under the instruction of Zanu-PF party. This, he alleged, was the reason for the slow pace in finding him.

“Our security apparatus, particularly the police, have failed us. They have been dragging their feet in finding my brother since his disappearance… Our government has never cared about finding him,” Patson was quoted as saying at the time.

