Source: Mnangagwa allies plot fightback | Newsday (news)

ZANU PF could be heading for an implosion amid reports that Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies were spoiling for a fight with their rivals following the recent public humiliation of their leader by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA/RICHARD CHIDZA

Highly-placed sources close to Mnangagwa said there was a push for the Vice-President to dump his quiet diplomacy and mount a public response to the attacks on his person and on his backers by the G40 faction and the First Lady.

“We are still in the game and a response is needed,” a source claimed.

“There are some who have been trying to tell Mnangagwa to step down after a series of humiliations, but that’s not going to happen.

“We will not allow a (Joice) Mujuru to happen to him, the gloves are off and we will respond.”

Mujuru was kicked out of Zanu PF in 2014 following a sustained and vicious campaign led by Grace.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general and former Zanu PF central committee member Victor Matemadanda said it was too early to say what would happen, but vowed to “expose G40 liars”.

“I cannot say for real whether there will be a backlash or not, but obviously Mugabe’s approach against Mnangagwa and the military is wrong. There needs to be a response before Mugabe axes everyone who was in the liberation struggle until he is left with his children Bona and Chatunga,” he said.

Matemadanda challenged police to arrest Grace for ordering her husband to name a successor.

“The police should show the same enthusiasm as they did in our case last year. Grace must be arrested,” he said.

The MDC-T also supported the former fighters’ call.

“We are in full agreement with the statement that was issued by the ZNLWVA in which they are calling for the arrest of Grace Mugabe for telling Mugabe to appoint a successor,” MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said.

“Not too long ago, some very senior leaders of the ZNLWVA were arrested for making the exact utterances as those made by Grace Mugabe.”

Last month, War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube was reportedly reprimanded by Mugabe after suggesting that the veteran Zanu PF leader should choose his successor.