‘Mnangagwa almost there’

Fungi Kwaramba 18 May 2017

HARARE – Former Finance minister Tendai Biti may have unwittingly poured

fuel into the raging fires of the ruling Zanu PF’s deadly tribal,

factional and succession wars – after he observed that Vice President

Emmerson Mnangagwa is close to succeeding President Robert Mugabe.

This comes after Biti, who now leads the opposition People’s Democratic

Party (PDP), wrote in a contribution to an online magazine – The Gravitas

– that Mnangagwa was well-positioned to succeed Mugabe, after successfully

projecting himself both as a tough and capable politician.

“The one-self evident conclusion is that in the short-term, Zanu PF cannot

be dislodged. That its control of the patronage economy and the new social

base is absolute.

“That despite its fractures, the opposition, even in a grand coalition,

cannot dislodge Zanu PF. That a post-Mugabe candidate must be found who

is, first of all, strong – but with an acceptable veneer of reform

capacity.

“Inevitably, this self-serving proselytising leads to destination

(Emmerson) Mnangagwa,” Biti said in his contribution.

“With the bulk of those who have controlled it (Zim) for the last four

decades being in their mid 70s, it is a State in transition. That

transition is ideological, demographic, technological and sociological. It

is that transition that needs to be captured.

“The real challenge of democrats is not in the event of 2018, but the

capture of the ongoing transition … the transition must be captured to

ensure it is not derailed by shareholders of the status quo. It must be

captured to buy peace.

“It must be captured to create a soft landing for our country and in the

process, deny the merchants of violence who want a civil war or a coup

d’etat in this lovely country we are privileged to call home,” Biti added,

while urging the opposition to coalesce and work to stop Mnangagwa from

becoming the country’s next leader.

By saying this, Biti becomes the latest high profile figure to suggest

that Mnangagwa is getting closer to winning Zanu PF’s ugly succession war.

In January, United Kingdom-based politics expert, Stephen Chan, said

Mnangagwa was steaming ahead in the nasty Zanu PF race to succeed Mugabe.

The professor of international relations at the University of London’s

School of Oriental and African Studies told the Daily News then that

Mnangagwa was charging ahead because the Zanu PF camp which is rabidly

opposed to him succeeding Mugabe, the Generation 40 (G40) faction, had no

candidate within its ranks to rival him.

The G40s, and Mnangagwa’s allies, Team Lacoste, have been fighting hammer

and tongs over the past two years, over who will succeed Mugabe, who

turned a mature 93 years old last February.

Chan said because Mnangagwa was currently in pole position in the ruling

party’s succession war, he was naturally attracting significant

international attention.

“As long as those who oppose Mnangagwa cannot identify and rally around a

candidate, he will be the one who attracts international attention.

“All major players, from the Europeans to the Chinese, have dossiers on

Mnangagwa, and outline strategies on how to approach dealing with him.

“This is impossible when it comes to the opposing faction (G40). In

international terms, therefore, Mnangagwa is ahead by default,” Chan told

the Daily News then.

In December, a respected British magazine, New Statesman, also portrayed

Mnangagwa as a firm favourite to succeed Mugabe.

It also argued that a Mnangagwa presidency could extricate the country

from its current economic rot – going on to highlight his profile rather

glowingly.

“He (Mnangagwa) is sharp, organised and business-savvy, more pragmatic and

less ideological than Mugabe. And, unlike the president (Mugabe), he

understands the urgent need for reform, if only so that he can pay the

security forces and fill the trough at which his Zanu PF comrades guzzle,”

the New Statesman said.

Former Cabinet minister David Coltart also told the same magazine that

Mnangagwa had a better understanding of the economy than most of his Zanu

PF colleagues, including Mugabe.

“For all his historical problems he (Mnangagwa) understands the running of

the economy better than Mugabe, better than most Zanu PF politicians,” he

was quoted saying.

Mnangagwa and Team Lacoste, are involved in a fierce tussle for supremacy

in the warring ruling Zanu PF with the G40 – which is strongly opposed to

the his mooted presidential ambitions.

Zanu PF insiders also say the Midlands godfather appears to have weathered

the G40’s relentless assaults on him and his backers – claiming further

that the party’s ever-fluid factional and succession politics are changing

gear again, and that there is now an ongoing realignment of alliances

within the deeply divided party – as Team Lacoste cranks up its own

attacks on the G40.

The G40 has has also for some time now been described as being “at sixes

and sevens”, following the pressure that has been brought to bear on its

leading national figures.

Observers have also consistently said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu

PF’s thorny succession riddle is fuelling the ruling party’s deadly

infighting, which is worsening by the day.

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that

the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own

choice.

