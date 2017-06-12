Source: Mnangagwa hails Constitution – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 12 June 2017

HARARE – Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed the current

Constitution signed into law in 2013, replacing a Lancaster House charter

forged in the dying days of British colonial rule.

Approved overwhelmingly in a referendum in March of 2013, Mnangagwa said

it consolidates the gains of the struggle for independence.

“Whereas in colonial times, Parliament tended to act unilaterally and

enacted laws that favoured the white elite, the new 2013 Constitution

consolidates the constitutional gains that our living and late gallant

heroes fought for during the struggle for independence,” Mnangagwa said

during Parliament’s Open Day Symposium on Friday.

The new Constitution largely retains Zimbabwe’s imperial presidential

powers, devolves power to local governments, strengthens the role of

Parliament, expands civil liberties and elevates the status of women.

“It is lauded for its substantive content that introduces salient

foundational democratic elements that are consistent with the needs and

aspirations of the people for a free society,” Mnangagwa said.

“The new Constitution contains an expanded Bill of Rights under Chapter 4

which provides for economic, social, cultural and environmental rights.

“It has inspired an environment for multi-party democracy to flourish.”

Meanwhile, legislative watchdog, Veritas has urged National Assembly

speaker Jacob Mudenda to issue a statement calling on the Justice ministry

to accelerate the alignment of the country’s laws to the Constitution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



