Source: ‘Mnangagwa pulling ahead’ – DailyNews Live 23 January 2017

Guthrie Munyuki

HARARE – United Kingdom-based politics expert, Stephen Chan, says Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is steaming ahead in the nasty Zanu PF race

to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

The respected professor of international relations at the University of

London’s School of Oriental and African Studies told the Daily News

yesterday that Mnangagwa was charging ahead because the Zanu PF group

which is rabidly opposed to him succeeding Mugabe, the Generation 40 (G40)

faction, had no candidate within its ranks to rival him.

The G40, and Mnangagwa allies, Team Lacoste, have been fighting hammer and

tongs over the past two years, over who will succeed Mugabe, who turns a

mature 93 next month.

Chan said because Mnangagwa was in pole position at the moment, he was

attracting significant international attention as the most likely

candidate to succeed Mugabe.

“As long as those who oppose Mnangagwa cannot identify and rally around a

candidate, he will be the one who attracts international attention.

“All major players, from the Europeans to the Chinese, have dossiers on

Mnangagwa, and outline strategies on how to approach dealing with him.

“This is impossible when it comes to the opposing faction (G40). In

international terms, therefore, Mnangagwa is ahead by default,” Chan told

the Daily News.

Mnangagwa has been under the cosh in recent days for hosting sacked Zanu

PF officials at his rural home during the festive season, with his party

foes alleging that this was in fact a meeting organised to plot the ouster

of Mugabe from power.

Since the images of him holding a coffee mug inscribed with the words “I

Am the Boss” emerged in the public domain, Mnangagwa’s foes have also gone

to town about the issue, interpreting it as his open statement that he has

unbridled presidential ambitions.

But Chan said he saw nothing wrong with Mnangagwa drinking from such a

cup.

“This was stupid (the furore over the coffee mug). I myself had a coffee

mug with the same words on it. It’s just a personal joke to drink out of

such a mug first thing in the morning when the world looks impossible.

“If people are quarrelling about this, it makes policy outlooks even more

remote. If the mug had the words, `I will print money’ on it, then there

would at least have been a debate on fiscal policy,” he quipped.

Since the “Cupgate” saga, Mnangagwa’s allies, particularly a large

cross-section of war veterans, have escalated their loud calls for Mugabe

to retire and pave the way for his long time aide to take over the reins

at both party and government levels.

Expelled former Mashonaland Central youth chairperson, Godfrey Tsenengamu,

recently joined this growing chorus by Team Lacoste to have Mnangagwa

succeed Mugabe.

Former Cabinet minister and war veterans’ leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa,

together with his executive, have also stepped up their efforts to force

Mugabe to step down, accusing the increasingly frail nonagenarian of being

at the centre of the country’s rot.

Businessman-cum-politician, and an avowed Mnangagwa loyalist, Energy

Mutodi, has also vented along similar lines, imploring Zanu PF to hold an

extraordinary congress to choose Mugabe’s successor.

He claimed that Mugabe had become so unpopular in Zanu PF that “99

percent” of the party’s members now wanted him to resign before the

eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections, as there was allegedly no way

that the nonagenarian could win elections against popular opposition

leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

And like Tsenengamu, Mutodi and Mutsvangwa, former Zanu PF chairperson for

Mashonaland West province, Temba Mliswa, has also recently suggested that

Mugabe should hand over power to Mnangagwa, as the ruling party’s deadly

tribal, factional and succession wars burn ever hotter.

Mugabe has studiously refused to name a successor, arguing that his party

should rather follow what he sees as a more democratic process, to manage

his succession via a congress.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



