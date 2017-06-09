Source: Mnangagwa spot-on on police roadblocks – DailyNews Live

HARARE – Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on-point when he ordered

Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo and his Tourism counterpart Walter

Mzembi to urgently meet and address concerns raised over numerous police

roadblocks.

Mnangagwa on Tuesday said he was aware that the issue of roadblocks has

been raised by a number of tourists.

In underlining government commitment to the free movement of tourists and

the need to ensure their safety, he urged the two ministries to sit down

to determine how the need for the safety and movement of tourists can be

guaranteed.

This was after at least 10 000 tourists had complained about the numerous

police roadblocks in Zimbabwe and the rough treatment they received at the

hands of the uniformed forces.

While the role of the police in maintaining peace and security is

appreciated, the presence of so many police officers on the road projects

an image of high risk and insecurity, components which do not auger well

for Zimbabwe’s brand.

Over the past few years, there have been complaints over the

ever-increasing number of roadblocks and the extortionist tendency of some

officers manning the checkpoints, but nothing has changed. In fact, the

roadblocks have risen in number in the past few months.

What makes this situation very irking is that the numerous complaints are

coming from a diverse section of the public among them motorists,

passengers, tourists, tourism players and business organisations.

Legislators and some government officials have also added their voices,

making the roadblock issue a national concern.

As such, government must come up with a strategy that strikes a balance

between policing and the need to increase tourist arrivals, because, as it

stands, the two are working at variance.

Zimbabwe needs all the tourists it can get to improve its battered economy

and tattered brand, and government cannot afford to be this indifferent on

a matter that keeps on being raised.

Not only are these police officers a menace to tourists but are also a

threat to local motorists and one would be forgiven for thinking

government’s silence on illegal spot fines and copious roadblocks proves

this is a fund-raising initiative.

The time is now ripe for government and other concerned stakeholders to

put an end to this madness that is threatening the ease of doing business

in the country.

The success of the tourism sector is largely a function of related

ministries such as Home Affairs, and Transport and Infrastructural

Development. It is, therefore, important that these ministries play their

part in a way that enhances business.

