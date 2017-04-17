Source: ‘Moyo keen to divide Mugabe, Mnangagwa’ – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 15 January 2017

HARARE – Maverick businessman-cum-politician Energy Mutodi is refusing to

hold back his withering criticism of President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF

and here he speaks to The Daily News On Sunday Deputy Chief Writer, Tendai

Kamhungira, about his views on the rumbling succession issue and the storm

caused by images of him with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa holding a

coffee mug in what has become known as the “Cupgate”; below are the

excerpts of the interview.

Q: There has been a lot of noise about your presence at a party organised

by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his rural home, can you clarify

how and why you attended the event?

A: What I know is that like any other government official, the VP has

always been having such meetings, not meetings per se but gatherings with

his friends for the New Year and Christmas. The VP did not personally

invite me to the event, I happened to be there, one may say I was invited

or not, I don’t think anyone who was there got any written invitation to

confirm whether they had been invited or they had not been invited. But,

look, the bottom line is that there is nothing to go to town about

attending a Christmas event, a New Year’s Eve celebration at a house that

belongs to a public official because he is my vice president, he is your

vice president, so there is nothing unusual. Even if an opposition member

was there, the MDC or whichever party, vice president Mnangagwa is the

vice president of the nation.

Q: You were involved in the so-called Cupgate saga, was this a planned

thing?

A: The explanation I got is that VP Mnangagwa got that coffee mug as a

present from his workers and honestly if someone in his own house gets a

present from his workers, he doesn’t even know which closed present has

what item, he honestly opened and he saw that cup. It’s just a mere cup.

Q: And were the pictures part of any plan to send a particular message?

A: Someone just took those pictures of me with the vice president without

any intention to express any statement or any message. It was just an

ordinary picture. That’s not the only high profile picture that has been

taken between a citizen and a high profile figure. President Mugabe has

had pictures with (Wicknell) Chivayo, who has said a thing about that?

Because it is now Mnangagwa pictured with Mutodi, where is the enmity

coming from, where is the hate coming from? Am I not a citizen of

Zimbabwe? Is Mnangagwa not my vice president? Why should it matter to

someone if I am pictured with him? So you can only see that the concern is

coming from shallow-minded people who just want to create a storm in a tea

cup (literally).

Q: Now, other people went to town about the issue including Higher and

Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, what do you think could be the

reason why this coffee mug created so much noise?

A: Moyo is in the habit of creating divisions in the party and he is keen

to see a war between Mnangagwa and Mugabe. I have always reminded him,

quite often I always help him in discussions because we are in the same

Law School class, that there is nowhere he can go with factionalism, there

is nowhere he can go with trying to divide the nation. He is on record

claiming that he wanted to destroy Zanu PF from within and any normal

person will tell you that he is actually doing that mission, starting with

the expulsion of (former Vice President Joice) Mujuru and 41 party

members, among them 16 or so ministers. That was not a joke. That issue

could have been solved within the party amicably and people could not have

been expelled in such large numbers but he is in the habit of divisive

politics and he has actually said it before that he wanted to see to it

that Zanu PF was destroyed from within. Right now, Mugabe has been

alienated from the people who liberated the country. He has been alienated

from the war veterans and when you look at it Mugabe has always been

saying good things about war veterans, respecting them about the good that

they did in delivering independence to this country.Now for you to be

alienated from the war veterans at such an old age, it means there is

someone who is working flat out to make sure that the party is divided and

will eventually lose at the elections.

Q: Are you claiming in a way that Jonathan Moyo wants Zanu PF to lose

elections?

A: Jonathan Moyo is the enemy of Zanu PF. The Bible says the one who you

eat with in the same plate is your biggest enemy and that is Jonathan for

you. He is the Judas of Zanu PF; he doesn’t want that party to succeed

because he has got grievances against the party that date back to the

1980s.

He is not happy that the party continues to win elections, he has been in

and out of the party and for Mugabe to trust such a person, I am sure that

is the biggest blunder that the president has ever done.

Q: You are seen as a straight-talker when it comes to the Zanu PF

succession issue, as a party member how do you feel about the whole

situation?

A: I want to categorically state that the views that I project in the

media are my personal views and I believe being a Zanu PF member does not

take away my own personal opinion. I am a citizen of Zimbabwe, I have got

a right to pass any comment about public officials, be it the president,

be it the vice president, be it a minister, I have got that right. There

are decisions that are made by the party at congress, at conferences and

so on. I am not above those decisions but like I said it doesn’t take away

my freedom to express my views. I am a frank person. If I like you, I like

you, if I don’t like what you are doing I also tell you. I have written

“lavish” articles about Mugabe, I have written good articles about Zanu

PF but where I feel things are not right, I also express my views. So the

precedence I am just setting is that as citizens we must be guardians of

our own future. The fact that we have a president today does not mean we

are gonna (going to) have that president forever. We need to shape the

future through the views that we pass today, that’s exactly what I am

doing.

Q: Do you support the war veterans’ call for Mugabe to retire?

A: In the succession (issue) you will find that Mugabe and the whole

leadership must thank people who are talking about succession because

those people who are talking, have their views known but I can assure you

that 99 percent of Zanu PF members are of the view that Mugabe now needs

to rest. It won’t be nice for Mugabe to be defeated in elections because

99 percent of his members in Zanu PF think that he is no longer suitable

to remain at the helm of the party. People really think that he needs to

retire and allow for a successor to come. Now the war veterans are some of

the people who are talking about succession I thank them for that, for

being candid, realistic and for being honest.

Q: You openly support VP Mnangagwa, why do you think he is the heir

apparent?

A: I have offered my support for …Mnangagwa to be Mugabe’s successor

because of so many reasons that include the fact that we need a smooth

transfer of power from the incumbent to the next leader and only Mnangagwa

can provide that smooth transition because he has been in the trenches

with the president, he knows the strengths and the weaknesses of the

system, he knows our enemies, he knows our friends, he has got a strategy

to take this country forward, because he already knows the past. For you

to take a country forward, you must know its history, so that’s why I have

favoured him to be the next president.The other reason is that VP

Mnangagwa is a lawyer by profession; he will implement the rule of law if

he is elected the president. This country is now on its knees because of

corruption, because of economic mismanagement and incompetence of public

officials and as an experienced government official, a lawyer by

profession, he will be able to really turn around the fortunes of the

country for the better.The other reason why I say … Mnangagwa is a

better candidate is because we all know him. He has not been the

president, some people may want to accuse him of this and that,

Gukurahundi…and so on, he has never been the president of Zimbabwe. We

all know that it is only the president who has got the power over the army

and over the activities of Cabinet and whatever government arm, so why

should we say then Mnangagwa is responsible for the past of this country?

He is also a calm character, quiet, patient, loyal, as he has shown

loyalty to Mugabe for the past 50 years, so what more do you want, what

kind of a person are we expecting?

Q: Do you think the VP is now ripe for presidency?

A: He has not yet done enough, what he now needs to do is to make sure

that some of those people who are around him, who are closing him in and

saying you are our man; he must perhaps do away with those people to

create room for new people to come in to help him with his ambition, if

ever he has the ambition to be president. The VP can even work with First

Lady Grace Mugabe, and discuss the future with her. There is nothing wrong

with that, he can even discuss with (Saviour) Kasukuwere. The VP now needs

to go for his perceived enemies. There are so many people around the VP,

some of them are not even educated, they are possessive of him, they want

to create an impression that he is where he is because of them, he must

kick those people away from him.

Q: Why do you think a member from the G40 must not take over from

Mugabe?

A: To be honest any takeover by Grace Mugabe will not be accepted by

Zimbabweans, not even a single Zimbabwean will accept that because it will

be taken as a continuation of Mugabe’s government. You cannot transfer

power from yourself to another member of your family, that will be

regarded as a monarchy and it will be a disgrace to the democracy of this

country, and Mugabe has categorically said he will not transfer power to

his wife. Mugabe is not a naive person; he will not stoop so low to that

extent of transferring power to his wife, so that one is already out. Then

coming to Kasukuwere, Kasukuwere in his post as commissar, he has presided

over the disintegration of the party, what more if you give him a higher

responsibility, what is he going to do? Already as a political commissar

you have seen more than 300 cadres dismissed from the party. It means you

are a failure. You cannot get a higher post when you cannot perform at a

lower post. So definitely the so-called G40 has no candidate to take over

from Mugabe, there is no candidate whatsoever. We need a candidate who is

gonna guarantee our sovereignty, who is gonna guarantee our prosperity,

who is gonna guarantee our unity, that is not there in the G40.

Q: Are you not afraid of openly stating your views pertaining to the

succession issue?

A: I am not afraid of anything, I am not a coward. I am prepared to die

for my views. I am not afraid of anyone, I know some people will be

afraid, saying he is going too far, but no, that’s not going too far,

that’s being frank and candid. I should not be afraid.

