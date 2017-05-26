Mphoko accuses police of taking sides in Zanu PF wars

A TOP Zanu PF official in Bulawayo has disclosed that Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko on Monday quizzed top officers at Bulawayo Central Police Station for allegedly taking sides and arresting members of one faction of the ruling party, following violent clashes at the party’s provincial offices on Sunday.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Bulawayo provincial secretary for security, George Mlala told NewsDay yesterday that Mphoko’s mission at the police station was to register his displeasure over the police’s alleged bias towards a particular faction of the ruling party.

“From what we see, the police have taken sides in these factional wars in the party. They are not being professional, unless they have an explanation, which makes sense that is what we believe,” he said.

“I was with him (Mphoko) when he went to the police station. He did not demand to have anyone released, but only called for fair treatment of everyone because there was another side, which was now (seemingly) getting favours.

“How could they arrest people, who were in the meeting, accusing them of throwing stones, and letting those who had come to disrupt the meeting go scot-free? How does someone in a hall throw stones, getting them from where? This is what the Acting President wanted addressed.”

Efforts to contact police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba for comment were fruitless, as her mobile phone went unanswered.

Mlala, an executive member of the Mandiitawepi Chimene-led faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association, said Zanu PF had decided to conduct its own investigations into the cause of the weekend clashes with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

Opposition parties have in the past also accused police of being partisan in the conduct of their duties, particularly showing bias towards Zanu PF.

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu yesterday said Mlala’s claims confirmed their concerns.

“We have seen this bias where our supporters after being beaten by Zanu PF thugs, are then arrested upon reporting the violence against them. This should stop,” Gutu said.

