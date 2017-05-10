Source: MPs demand Gudyanga dismissal – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 10 May 2017

HARARE – African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) has

demanded the dismissal of Mines ministry permanent secretary Francis

Gudyanga over his alleged corrupt activities in the diamond sector.

This comes after Parliament’s Mines portfolio committee recommended that

the Civil Service Commission fires Gudyanga within a month following a

report that exposed the gross abuse of funds in the diamonds sector.

The James Maridadi-led APNAC said government must send a clear message

that they do not tolerate corruption, by firing Gudyanga.

“APNAC Zimbabwe takes very seriously the issues of governance and

accountability raised by the parliamentary committee on Mines and Mining

Development in their report tabled in Parliament on May 2, 2017 and

consequently implores government to implement the committee

recommendations.

“APNAC implores government to implement the recommendations of the . . .

committee . . . This will send a clear message to all and sundry that all

corrupt people when caught, will be dealt with decisively.”

The Mines and Energy committee has said mining activities in Marange were

being affected by interference of politicians.

” . . . it is unacceptable that the secretary for Mines is directly

involved in operational issues at ZCDC (Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond

Company), at MMCZ (Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe), at ZMDC

(Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation) and other institutions directly

linked to the mining industry. The workload is too heavy for one person

and this had negative impacts on operations of some of these entities,”

the report said.

The committee said Gudyanga must be fired.

“The Civil Service Commission should recall . . . Gudyanga in line with

section 205 of the Constitution. The grounds of dismissal include his role

in aiding illicit financial outflows, poor corporate governance and at

times his position has been conflicted.

“Any board appointments by ZMDC for by the minister of Mines should be in

line with section 17 and 18 of the Constitution which promotes fair

regional representation and gender balance.”

The committees’ report also added that competition should be promoted in

the production of diamonds in Zimbabwe.

“The ministry of Mines should allow independent players to participate in

diamond production in various parts of the country, including the Marange

concession.

“Without proper legal framework which outlines the responsibilities of

various actors in the diamond sector, the current system is porous and

being abused. As a result, the country will be not be able to realise

meaningful returns from the sector. Whilst, the diamond policy outlines

government’s vision in the diamond sector, it is not binding on anyone.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



