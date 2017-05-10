Source: MPs demand Gudyanga dismissal – DailyNews Live
Blessings Mashaya 10 May 2017
HARARE – African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) has
demanded the dismissal of Mines ministry permanent secretary Francis
Gudyanga over his alleged corrupt activities in the diamond sector.
This comes after Parliament’s Mines portfolio committee recommended that
the Civil Service Commission fires Gudyanga within a month following a
report that exposed the gross abuse of funds in the diamonds sector.
The James Maridadi-led APNAC said government must send a clear message
that they do not tolerate corruption, by firing Gudyanga.
“APNAC Zimbabwe takes very seriously the issues of governance and
accountability raised by the parliamentary committee on Mines and Mining
Development in their report tabled in Parliament on May 2, 2017 and
consequently implores government to implement the committee
recommendations.
“APNAC implores government to implement the recommendations of the . . .
committee . . . This will send a clear message to all and sundry that all
corrupt people when caught, will be dealt with decisively.”
The Mines and Energy committee has said mining activities in Marange were
being affected by interference of politicians.
” . . . it is unacceptable that the secretary for Mines is directly
involved in operational issues at ZCDC (Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond
Company), at MMCZ (Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe), at ZMDC
(Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation) and other institutions directly
linked to the mining industry. The workload is too heavy for one person
and this had negative impacts on operations of some of these entities,”
the report said.
The committee said Gudyanga must be fired.
“The Civil Service Commission should recall . . . Gudyanga in line with
section 205 of the Constitution. The grounds of dismissal include his role
in aiding illicit financial outflows, poor corporate governance and at
times his position has been conflicted.
“Any board appointments by ZMDC for by the minister of Mines should be in
line with section 17 and 18 of the Constitution which promotes fair
regional representation and gender balance.”
The committees’ report also added that competition should be promoted in
the production of diamonds in Zimbabwe.
“The ministry of Mines should allow independent players to participate in
diamond production in various parts of the country, including the Marange
concession.
“Without proper legal framework which outlines the responsibilities of
various actors in the diamond sector, the current system is porous and
being abused. As a result, the country will be not be able to realise
meaningful returns from the sector. Whilst, the diamond policy outlines
government’s vision in the diamond sector, it is not binding on anyone.”