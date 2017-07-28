Source: MPs reject Ndudzo for Auditor-General | Newsday (news)

FINANCE minister Patrick Chinamasa was yesterday left with egg on the face after legislators rejected his proposal to recommend Industrial Development Corporation chief executive officer Michael Ndudzo as outgoing Auditor-General (AG) Mildred Chiri’s successor.

by Veneranda Langa

Lawmakers across the political divide shot down Ndudzo’s candidature, saying he was unsuitable to be appointed as government chief auditor because of his history of failing to turn around several companies he managed as Industrial Development Corporation boss.

First to thwart Chinamasa’s motion was MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese, who accused the Finance minister of failing to follow procedures.

“We must have due process in terms of allowing Parliament, in this instance the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), to be consulted because we have a situation where the proposal of Ndudzo has had reactions and insinuations that Chiri has been fired,” Gonese said.

MDC Proportional Representation legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga chipped in saying: “The AG is secretary to the PAC and we cannot perform without the AG and for the minister to come here with the proposal without having consulted the PAC with reference to the curriculum vitae of Ndudzo is wrong.

“We are saying Chinamasa is jumping the gun and we do not want to discuss Ndudzo until he goes before the PAC.”

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda then asked Chinamasa to explain if Chiri had been fired and replaced by Ndudzo, or whether she resigned on her own.

“Let me put the record straight and say that Chiri has not been fired,” Chinamasa said.

“She was appointed to her current position as AG in 2004 and her 12-year term expired in February last year.

“I sought legal advice on whether or not she was eligible for another term and was advised by lawyers that she was eligible.”

He said he approached Chiri at her offices to ask her to continue as AG for another six-year term and she agreed.

But, later, Chinamasa said, Chiri sent him a text message, which he claimed to still have on his mobile phone, suggesting that she no longer wanted to continue as AG.

“I then approached Chiri to say that I would like her to head the internal audit department and she agreed,” he said.

Mudenda then ruled that Chinamasa had sufficiently explained that Chiri was not fired and, therefore, should continue to introduce his motion to seek parliamentary approval to appoint Ndudzo.

Chinamasa spoke glowingly of Ndudzo, amid fierce interjections from lawmakers, who shouted that they did not want him as AG.

The Treasury boss said Ndudzo had had an illustrious career and had established the office of the AG in the Finance ministry, where he served for about six years, before going into the private sector, where he was a director in several companies.

“I value his experience and it is this expertise that Ndudzo has accumulated in both the public and private sector that more than qualifies him to occupy the office of the AG,” Chinamasa said.

He said with Ndudzo as AG and Chiri heading the internal audit department, as well as the office of the Accountant-General, government departments will be on track in terms of transparency and accountability.

Immediately after his speech MPs shouted “Chiri, Chiri” rejecting Ndudzo.

Zvishavane Ngezi MP John Holder (Zanu PF) said despite Chinamasa painting a glowing picture of Ndudzo, MPs were convinced he did not deserve the job.

“Why were public interviews not held? I suspect foul play here,” he said.

“Public interviews must be held and public accountants consulted and President Robert Mugabe must not be misled with false information because his (Ndudzo’s) CV is good, but he has a very bad track record on companies like Modzone, National Railways of Zimbabwe and others which he led.”

Chinamasa had no choice, but to admit that all the legislators were rejecting Ndudzo.

“I was listening to sentiments from both sides of the political divide and would, therefore, like to do further consultations on the matter,” he said.

Debate on the issue was then aborted to allow for the consultations.