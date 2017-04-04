Source: Mt Pleasant Heights residents give Zec ultimatum – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 4, 2017

RESIDENTS of Mount Pleasant Heights have threatened to sue the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) for “illegally” transferring their names from the Harare voters’ roll to Mazowe South constituency in Mashonaland Central province under the guise of a new mapping

exercise.

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

One of the residents and a former MDC-T councillor, Warship Dumba, has roped in lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) to stop the move.

In a letter dated March 23, ZLHR wrote to Zec chairperson, Rita Makarau threatening legal action if its clients’ grievances were not addressed.

“We, hereby, notify you to regularise the delimitation of Mt Pleasant constituency and ensure that residents of Mt Pleasant Heights are registered in the correct constituency,” ZLHR wrote.

“We, hereby, expect your written response within seven working days of receipt of our letter, failing which we will proceed to institute legal proceedings against yourselves without further notification.”

The lawyers added: “The provincial election officer, who responded by showing our client a map, further stated that the whole of Mt Pleasant Heights now fell under the Mazowe South constituency.

“We are of the view that should Mt Pleasant Heights be delimited to fall under Mazowe South, this is in clear violation of section 161(4), (5)(b), (6)(a) and (b) of the Constitution as certain considerations must be heeded in delimiting wards and constituencies.”

The Constitution stipulates that Zec must ensure that no ward is divided into two or more local authority areas.

