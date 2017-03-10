THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) takes to the streets of Bulawayo today in what its officials claim is a sensitisation exercise on its secessionist philosophy.

Source: Mthwakazi party engages people – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 10, 2017

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The street march has been cleared by the police, Hloniphani Ncube, MRP secretary-general said, showing correspondence from the state security organ.

Ncube, however, said the party could not rule out “conspiracy” to disrupt their event which will see its supporters march in the central business district, starting from Lobengula Street and 5th Street.

“The people’s party, whose fundamental philosophy and theories are grounded on grassroots anticipations in Mthwakazi, will on Friday (today) launch a massive sensitization road show in Bulawayo.

“We, however, cannot rule out conspiracy especially towards our events. However, we warn in advance the law enforcement agents never to temper with our due rights as Mthwakazi. The event as discussed in our correspondence would be peaceful,” Ncube said.

He said the MRP will use the street march to also drum up support for the 2018 elections.

“The MRP, which has been in the political field for three years now, would be distributing party literature as well as drumming up support for the 2018 elections.

“The party would also be selling out the ideology of restoration through peaceful means. We are the first Mthwakazi party to share our vision and values with our people at home,” he added.

MRP said it will only field candidates in Midlands, Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provinces.

It joins the recently launched Moses Mzila-Ndlovu-led Alliance for National Salvation (Ansa), which has also said it will field candidates only in Midlands and Matabeleland.

MRP is pushing for a separate Matabeleland state as an answer to the regions’ underdevelopment and marginalisation characterised by, among others, the continued closure of industries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



