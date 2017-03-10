Mugabe birthday food, fuel coupons looted

FUEL coupons and huge quantities of rice, maize and other food stuffs meant to feed thousands of people during President Robert Mugabe’s birthday bash in Matobo last month were reportedly abused, it has emerged.

BY SILAS NKALA

A stranded Zanu PF youth member was allegedly raped on her way back home after she and others were forced to walk back to Bulawayo, having failed to secure transport due to the looting of fuel coupons.

This was revealed by aggrieved youth members at the Zanu PF Bulawayo headquarters, Davis Hall, on Wednesday when they demonstrated for the second time in a week seeking the ouster of the provincial youth executive.

In their petition, which was read by Mpopoma youth chairman Edmore Kazingizi, the youths said they were rejecting the current provincial league, led by acting chairperson Anna Mokgohloa, because it was abusing its office.

They accused the Mokgohloa-led executive of diverting fuel coupons meant to transport them to Mugabe’s bash, forcing some of them to walk to the venue.

“We demand the return of the stolen fuel and party resources that include Alpha and Omega products, drought relief rice and maize that were stolen during and before the 21st February Movement celebrations. We demand that these be delivered to the party offices, as we the vanguards of party we do not fathom corruption,” read the petition.

The youth said they were aware that the fuel was now being used to bus people from peri-urban areas in Bulawayo to fan factional violence.

The petition came in the wake of a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting held on Sunday, where violence broke out, with those known to have been calling for the ouster of the provincial youth executive and accusing Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi-Moyo being blocked from entering the offices.

The petition states that during the hastily convened PEC and PCC meetings of March 5, Sandi-Moyo allegedly bussed in hordes of hooligans from Umguza and surrounding mines to force provincial members to attend.

Sandi-Moyo has, however, refuted the allegations.

“The provincial office was turned into a beer garden with alcohol, food and songs of popular kwaito songs. Lorries used to ferry people were seen being given similar coupons to those used during the 21st February Movement celebrations,” read the petition.

The disgruntled youths recommended that a fact-finding team be deployed to probe their concerns.

“We recommend the suspension of the provincial executive, as we reiterate that until they vacate office no programme or respect will be accorded to them. We have lost confidence on Sandi-Moyo as she is complicit of all wrong things obtaining in Bulawayo,” reads their petition.

The PCC suspended Davis Muhambi, who was provincial youth secretary for finance, for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe, Mabutho Moyo, Luveve district Commissar and Munashe Mututsa a provincial deputy secretary for education were also suspended for rebelling against the leadership.

The petitioners also called for autonomy in the running of the youth affairs.

Zanu PF youths are demanding the removal of the provincial youth executive including Makgohloa, acting secretary for administration, Leo Nyoni, secretary for commissariat Boniface Mutsure, secretary for transport and welfare, Maqhawe Sibanda and secretary for production and labour, Dean Hlomani.

Sandi-Moyo said the youth were directing their concerns to the wrong people by contacting the media and advised them to follow protocol. She advised them to complain to the party.

Bulawayo provincial chairperson Dennis Ndlovu was not reachable as he was said to be in China.

