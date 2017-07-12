Source: Mugabe ‘cornered’ on Tongaat’s estates – DailyNews Live

11 July 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s decision to stop the expropriation of

Tongaat Hulett (Tongaat)’s sugarcane fields in the Lowveld was influenced

by diplomatic pressure from South Africa’s government, analysts have said.

This comes after hundreds of illegal settlers invaded sugar estates owned

by the Zimbabwe units of South Africa’s Tongaat Hulett.

Mugabe ordered police to remove about 600 families who had moved onto

sugar estates owned by Tongaat’s Hippo Valley Estates and Triangle Sugar

in southern-eastern Zimbabwe.

“Why would you want to take everything from white farmers? Get virgin land

and stop being greedy. Surely, you cannot harvest where you did not sow,”

Mugabe said in an unprecedented warning at a recent youth interface rally

in Masvingo.

Economic analyst Francis Mukora said Mugabe – who has sanctioned the

invasion of more than 4 000 white-owned farms since 2000 – was pressured

by the South African government to protect its companies in the country.

“Mugabe cannot afford to upset the South African government which has

helped to prop up his regime,” Mukora said.

Tongaat and other South African companies such as Zimplats, Mimosa and

Unki mines operating in Zimbabwe are protected by bilateral trade

agreements between the two countries.

However, the sugar producer has been a target of land invasions by Zanu PF

heavyweights who wanted to annex part of the company’s 4 000 hectares of

land.

Seasoned economist John Robertson said Mugabe’s policy inconsistencies did

not bode well for the economy.

“There’s nothing new on the Tongaat issue. This has been the case with

Mugabe since well before independence when those who pleased him got

favours while those who crossed his path were punished,” he said.

Robertson said the Zanu PF leader still believes that some people deserve

more protection than others, especially those who have earned his

patronage.

“However, this destabilises investors as they are not sure what will

happen to their investment when they accidentally annoy him,” added

Robertson.

Apart from sugarcane production, Tongaat also produces ethanol from cane

sugar for local consumption as well as stock feed. It employs over 10 000

people.

The company, which started its operations in KwaZulu-Natal, also has

presence in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland.