OPPOSITION MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has declared President Robert Mugabe will definitely face a united opposition in the 2018 general elections.

Source: Mugabe faces united opposition in 2018: Tsvangirai – NewsDay Zimbabwe February 1, 2017

BY Everson Mushava

With calls for an opposition coalition growing, Tsvangirai last week embarked on a country-wide tour gathering the people’s views ahead of crunch talks with former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), among other democratic forces.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka yesterday said an alliance of opposition parties was inevitable.

“I can only promise one thing to the people of Zimbabwe: Never mind the sceptics — and there are many of them around — Mugabe will contest against a united opposition in 2018,” Tamborinyoka said in an opinion piece.

“Yes, the people are speaking and we are listening. Future generations will not forgive us if we let slip this chance to consign mis-governance to the dustbins of history.”

Mujuru and Tsvangirai have both confirmed coalition talks are underway before what could be Mugabe’s last election as provided under the 2013 Constitution.

Tamborinyoka said Tsvangirai was given the go-ahead by his supporters during his 10-day sojourn in Matabeleland to form a coalition and the issue of an alliance was a done deal.

“The people, during this tour, all expressed expectations of better days ahead and gave the thumbs-up to the opposition alliance, saying the kaleidoscopic political colours would provide a new impetus and give them reason to hope again,” he said.

Tamborinyoka added the former Premier was warned of possible internal sabotage.

“And president Tsvangirai was warned of some of his lieutenants, who may want to fight the alliance, not for any objective reason, but for subjective motivations driven by selfish and personal interests to do with positions,” Tamborinyoka said.

“All he sought to do was to further enrich and enhance the negotiation process so that when he sits on the table with other principals, he would be guided by the feelings of the people on the ground.”

The MDC-T leader, Tamborinyoka said, was met with many demands from the “marginalised” Binga communities, who demanded a university as well as a separate administrative province to be named “KaZambezi, stretching from Victoria Falls to Chirundu”.

Tsvangirai will continue with his nationwide tours to Midlands this weekend.

