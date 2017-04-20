Source: Mugabe fails to address cash shortages – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 19 April 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe yesterday skirted addressing the

shortages of cash and policy inconsistencies within his government when he

delivered a dour independence speech to spark fierce criticism from

opposition parties who say he is now acting like “a lost soul”.

Addressing thousands of long-suffering Zimbabweans at the giant National

Sports Stadium, Mugabe dwelt on improved electricity supplies and housing

delivery which he said had been met under the much-touted by failed

government-backed economic blueprint -ZimAsset.

“We all should be pleased that since January 2016, the country achieved a

15-month period without load-shedding. To further increase and stabilise

electricity generation, several other projects are being pursued in the

short to medium term.

“In pursuit of providing decent housing for all, government has fully

serviced 52 000 stands and also completed housing units thereby surpassing

the ZimAsset target of delivering 25 000 stands or completed housing

units,” Mugabe said.

This year’s independence celebrations were held under the theme: creating

the ease of doing business, but curiously, Mugabe did not address

corporate governance issues, corruption and policy inconsistencies

especially on the indigenisation law, all which are blamed for keeping

away international investors from Zimbabwe.

Mugabe also spoke as Zimbabwe is currently deep in the throes of a

ginormous economic crisis which has seen tens of thousands of desperate

ordinary citizens besieging banks on a daily basis seeking to withdraw

their money.

The shortages of cash have since forced the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)

to set the maximum limit for cash-back facilities by retailers and

wholesalers at $20, as authorities desperately try to mitigate the

worsening crisis.

At the same time, economists have told the Daily News that poverty levels

in the country are skyrocketing, with average incomes now at their lowest

levels in more than 60 years – and with more than 76 percent of the

country’s families now having to make do with pitiful incomes that are

well below the poverty datum line of more than $500.

Mugabe’s uninspiring speech drew criticism from opposition parties who

said the nonagenarian was now out of touch with issues affecting the

country.

Former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC said Mugabe had nothing more

to tell suffering masses as he should have retired long ago.

“This is typical of Mugabe. He is never really focused on pertinent issues

that affect the majority of the people of Zimbabwe. He knows that there is

a grinding cash shortage in the country but his Independence Day speech

was conveniently silent on such a topical issue.

“The old man is completely clueless, he is out of sorts. He is living in

yesterday’s world. Zimbabwe is in trouble as long as Mugabe remains in

charge as president. We need a brand new government that is

people-centred, resolute, focused and competent,’ said MDC spokesperson

Obert Gutu.

“We need to stop as a nation pretending that a 93-year-old is running this

nation. We have surrendered our independence to fear and oppression. He

(Mugabe) clearly does not understand that the nation is bigger than the

efficiency of his motorcade,” weighed in opposition People’s Democratic

Party (PDP), spokesperson, Jacob Mafume.

The Welshman Ncube-led MDC said Mugabe’s failure to address critical

issues was indicative of the rot his Zanu PF government had caused.

“This is adequate evidence to explain his lack of capacity to arrest the

Zanu PF-created crisis. The Zanu PF leader has lost control of his party

and the country. We have a person who is detached from reality and

surrounded by architects of his political demise.

“Robert Mugabe must step down. The evasion of critical issues points to

dismal failure and loss of control.

“The man is now an executive prisoner being used by his colleagues as a

political shield. This has endorsed our uncontrollable crisis created by

the party in turmoil,” said MDC spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi.

