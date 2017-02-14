Source: Mugabe fitter than 50-yr-olds: Togarepi – DailyNews Live

CHIEF WRITER 13 February 2017

HARARE – Former Zanu PF youth league boss and the leader of war

collaborators Pupurayi Togarepi has thrown lavish praises on President

Robert Mugabe, who turns 93 next week, claiming that the nonagenarian is

actually fitter than most 50-year-olds.

In a wide ranging interview with the Daily News, Togarepi also rejected

suggestions that he is a member of the Team Lacoste faction that is

presumptively led by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Asked how Mugabe who is facing increased pressure from both his party and

opposition to unveil a succession plan – can revive the economy that

critics say he singlehandedly destroyed – Togarepi said the 92-year-old

has the capacity to take Zimbabwe forward.

“The president has the capacity and any delays in government there are

reasons, he is one of the strongest people I have seen.., he can run

faster than me. As far as we are concerned the choice is his but as cadres

we are firmly behind him.”

With some war collaborators now publicly stating their anger at the

failure by government to pay their monthly allowances as provided in the

Constitution, Togarepi urged for calm saying when people went to war they

did not do so for material reasons.

“… I am concerned we don’t want to go to the extent of dumping the

revolution, we can’t help ourselves but there should be calm and

discipline, we are fully behind Zanu PF and its leader as war

collaborators and we will continue …,” said Togarepi.

Recently, a group of dissatisfied war collaborators indicated that they

would not vote Zanu PF in 2018 as the ruling party has failed to honour

its obligations, however, seemingly currying favour with the

establishment, Togarepi urged his followers to give government time

considering that the economy is crumbling.

“We did not go to war to be rich but we would like to call upon government

to fulfil its promises because we are not getting younger …,” said

Togarepi, who was kicked out from Zanu PF last year on hazy allegations

and claimed that although he is on the sidelines he is not bitter.

Togarepi’s successor Kudzanai Chipanga recently torched a storm when he

said Mugabe should be succeeded by his wife Grace, and also threatened to

take up arms if the youths’ aspirations were not fulfilled, but the soft

spoken war collaborators’ leader said democracy should be used when the

question on who will succeed Mugabe arises.

“…of course the youths are excitable and can do so many things but I

believe that energy should be channelled elsewhere. We fought during the

liberation struggle but now we will use democracy to put people in power

not arms,” said Togarepi.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



