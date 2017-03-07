Source: Mugabe hires private plane – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri, News Editor 7 March 2017

HARARE – As the Zimbabwe rot continues unabated, President Robert Mugabe

has been forced to hire a private jet for his recent overseas travels.

This comes after the poorly-performing national carrier, Air Zimbabwe,

failed to complete the servicing of its planes, which Mugabe uses, and

which are undergoing mandatory maintenance checks.

The Daily News learnt yesterday that Mugabe is currently leasing a private

jet from Bahrain, which he used to travel to Singapore last week for his

medical check-up, as well as for his trip to Ghana yesterday, where he was

among dignitaries at the West African country’s 60th independence

celebrations.

Transport minister Joram Gumbo yesterday confirmed the less than ideal

situation, while also moving to underplay the gravity of the situation.

“Our planes are on mandatory inspection. They are grounded and cannot do

long-haul trips,” Gumbo told the Daily News.

“But there is nothing unusual here. We normally hire from South Africa

whenever there is a need. Yes, the one you are talking about, we hired it

from Bahrain. We do it every time. I don’t know why it’s news,” he

claimed.

Air Zim’s old fleet comprises two Boeing 767s, three 737s, three MA60s and

two Airbus A320s. However, only four of those are flying: one airbus, one

Boeing 767, one 737 and an MA60.

The debt-ridden flag carrier, which is said to be losing up to $3 million

a month, is saddled with a $300 million declared debt.

The national carrier has also over the past three decades struggled to

shake off claims of corruption and ineptitude, which has led to the

dismissals of several of its boards and senior managers.

