Source: Mugabe living in Cloud cuckoo land – DailyNews Live

20 April 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe on Tuesday wasted a golden opportunity to

pronounce key solutions to economic challenges affecting the masses such

as a debilitating cash crunch that is threatening to break the country

apart.

To say Zimbabwe is a pale shadow of its former self would be an

understatement. The country is literally on its knees with unemployment

hovering over 90 percent, massive company closures, hunger and poverty

stalking the majority of its citizens.

A myriad of bad economic decisions in the last 37 years have made sure

that Zimbabwe is a laughing stock not only in the Sadc region, but

internationally as well.

Foreign investors are constantly skirting the country in favour of

regional neighbours such as Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, South Africa and

Zambia, thanks to Mugabe and his Zanu PF-led government’s chaotic land

reform programme and the controversial indigenisation policies.

Delivering his Independence Day speech at the National Sports Stadium,

Mugabe proved our assertion right that his government might have rigged

its way into power in 2013, but they have failed to rig and revive the

economy.

The ageing leader failed to address pressing national issues such as the

high unemployment rate, water shortages, liquidity crisis, lack of

medicines in hospitals, declining education standards and deteriorating

production in the country.

Not even once, did our dear leader address concerns of at least 13,5

million people who are hopeless about the future due to his government’s

populist policies that have decimated Zimbabwe’s famed agricultural

sector.

The situation at public schools is appalling to say the least. For the

first time since independence in 1980, Zimbabwe is witnessing a huge

number of school children dropping out since their parents have failed to

pay for their fees due to lack of disposable incomes while teachers have

since stopped taking classes seriously due to low remuneration and poor

working conditions.

By proving to be increasingly out of sync with reality, we think that the

time has come for Mugabe to self-introspect and think of the legacy he

wants to leave behind.

After 37 years at the helm, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to predict

that it’s now time that he passes on the baton to the next leader – with

new strategies that will make Zimbabwe an economic giant again.

At the moment, Zimbabwe’s economic situation is made worse by political

uncertainty and in particular, the general vagueness, apparent confusion

and intra-party fighting over the future leadership of the country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



