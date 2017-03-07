Mugabe mocked, admired in Ghana

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has once again become the subject of social media ridicule as he attended Ghana’s 60th independence celebrations.

By STAFF REPORTER

Media reports from the West African country while admitting that the Zimbabwean leader’s presence at Ghana’s diamond jubilee “appears to have brought a lot of excitement to Ghanaians”, social media was abuzz with jibes. Some websites claimed Mugabe was dozing during the ceremony suggesting “by now Mugabe [is] asking for a mattress for the floor as he is snoring already.”

“Ghanaians are attentively watching President Mugabe’s lips, If he say #Fi it will turn to quote right now

Benjamin Lartei (@BenjaminLartei), Mugabe is here to give the Internet another meme.”

Mugabe, who recently turned 93 and will stand as Zanu PF’s candidate in general elections next year, did not escape attention to his advanced age.

“There are a few things you can’t cheat on. One is old age,” another Ghanaian said.

Others, however, showed their admiration for Mugabe: “Mugabe is in town. The only [leader] I want to shake hands with today. I’m want to tap more quotes.” “The only President amongst African Presidents, HE Robert Gabriel Mugabe, welcome to Ghana @60 celebration.# LoveU.”

Yet other Ghanaians feared Mugabe, in power since majority rule from Britain 37 years ago, might influence their new leader Nana Addo to rule for long.

“Where Robert Mugabe dey sit is dangerous oo. It’ll be so easy for him to tell our Prez to learn from him and enjoy power saaa.”

Mugabe was described by the media as “undoubtedly one of the most popular African leaders in Ghana” who gained popularity in the West African country “over some striking comments he made especially with regards to his country’s stance on homosexuality”.

The Zanu PF leader has described homosexuals as “worse than pigs and dogs”.

Mugabe is connected to Ghana in many ways having taught in that country before marrying his first wife Sarah Hayfron, who died of kidney failure in 1992.

