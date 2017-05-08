Source: Mugabe must stop misleading people – DailyNews Live

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s claims that the Zimbabwean economy is

“only second to South Africa (SA)’s” is the kind of nonsense only dodos or

the worst of his sycophantic supporters in his beleaguered Zanu PF can

swallow and believe.

For many right-thinking people, the elderly ruler’s speech at the World

Economic Forum (Wef) in Durban last week must have come not only as an

insult, but a shock given the overwhelming evidence of his ruinous

policies countrywide.

From the endemic corruption to rampant unemployment and decaying

infrastructure, the demise of the Zimbabwean economy – at one time

considered the jewel of Africa – has been largely attributed to Mugabe and

Zanu PF’s misrule over the past 37 years.

The country of course has abundant mineral resources, but his stewardship

of those natural endowments is also a matter of public record that is yet

to be fully established for future benefit of how not to run an economy.

Given Mugabe’s own disclosures that his government had failed to account

for $15 billion worth of diamonds, the current cash shortages and broken

social services, it would be an understatement to call Zimbabwe’s

situation dire – but a pure failed state, which the Wef tried to unpack

last week.

And for Mugabe to come up with such inane propaganda – on the world stage

– it is not only embarrassing, but the kind of denialism, which also comes

across as another slap in the face for his long-suffering countrymen.

Instead of using such powerful platforms to canvass for investments in key

entities, Mugabe chose to indulge in delusional grandeur, which does not

in any way improve our lot.

Following the controversial 2013 elections, hundreds of firms have closed

due to self-created and unending economic problems such as the current

liquidity crunch.

People are crowded in areas smarting from fetid odours of uncollected

garbage and burst sewers while shortages of basic drugs blight public

hospitals and local authorities are failing to guarantee potable water for

residents.

The cash crisis, which is worsening by the day and despite the

introduction of the so-called bond notes, is haunting people through

perennial queues at banks -reminding them of the horrific hyperinflation

of 2008-9 era.

On the other hand, the paradox of the 93-year-old’s statement cannot be

missed, especially when one looks at the Africa Wealth Report 2017 in

which an AfrAsia survey ranks Zimbabweans among the poorest on the

continent with an average wealth of $200 per person.

In many ways than one, Mugabe has presided over the pauperisation of

Zimbabweans – some who lost life savings when the country dumped its own

currency, adopting the multi-currency system in 2009.

While there is no way the Zanu PF leader can turn back the hands of time

and reverse such disastrous policies as his seizure of white-owned farms,

failing roads and rail infrastructure, he must watch his words.

Alternatively, he must just shut up than risk to demean the least of what

is left of the nation’s pride and image!

