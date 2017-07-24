Source: Mugabe ‘ouster’ plot thickens – The Standard July 23, 2017

One of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies has distanced himself from the alleged plot to topple President Robert Mugabe as the battle to succeed the 93-year-old takes yet another dramatic turn.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE/EVERSON MUSHAVA

Mnangagwa was last week a subject of a tense Zanu PF politburo meeting where he was put on the spotlight by Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo over his alleged plan to topple the ageing ruler.

Moyo was given the platform by Mugabe to present what he believes is evidence of the VP’s alleged elaborate plan to seize power, in an unprecedented showdown during the ruling party’s high level meeting.

Mnangagwa’s erstwhile ally claimed the Midlands political godfather had captured state institutions, roped in the military and dubious business people to plot his way to State House despite Mugabe’s protestations that he is not ready to relinquish power.

However, Kadoma businessman Jimayi Muduvuri, who was among a number of businessmen singled out by Moyo as being part of an alleged coterie of people with deep pockets allegedly oiling Mnangagwa’s push for the presidency, immediately pledged his allegiance to Mugabe as details of the politburo meeting started to emerge.

“I have heard that my name was mentioned and dragged into [the Mnangagwa saga] during the politburo meeting, I don’t know how far true that is, but if it is true, it’s unfortunate because all those things are silly allegations,” the businessman said in an unsolicited interview.

I stand for the president and no one else,” he added.

“Those who are trying to portray me as a factional person should prove their allegations.

“All I was doing, I did it with the full blessings of the president.

“I cannot support anyone other than the president because all we want is to win the 2018 election with Gushungo (Mugabe) being our man.”

Muduvuri was once accused by Zanu PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere as the financier of demonstrations staged against him by Mnangagwa loyalists across the provinces.

The demonstrators wanted Mugabe to relieve Local Government minister of his duties claiming he was plotting against Zanu PF’s long serving leader.

Kasukuwere is a close associate of Moyo and the two are said to be kingpins of the G40 faction that is locked in a fierce battle for the control of the ruling party with Mnangagwa’s Lacoste group.

Moyo’s onslaught against the VP is seen as fight back strategy against Kasukuwere’s enemies.