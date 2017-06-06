Source: ‘Mugabe pays Air Zim cash upfront’ – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 6 June 2017

HARARE – Frequent flier President Robert Mugabe pays national airline Air

Zimbabwe (Air Zim) cash upfront whenever he uses its planes, Transport

minister Jorum Gumbo told the Daily News yesterday.

The 93-year-old leader travelled to the United States (US) over the

weekend on an Air Zim plane, and according to Gumbo – whose ministry

superintends over the ailing airline – “the president is a good customer”.

“Whenever the president is travelling, we charge him the same amount that

we charge anyone else. The president is in fact our number one client

because that is where we get our money, we only hire when there are

problems with our planes and that can be found in different countries,” he

said, adding that Mugabe “pays the money even before he leaves the

country”.

The deepening rot at the struggling flag carrier was recently said to have

triggered serious safety concerns among security chiefs and Zanu PF

bigwigs – who were said to be worried about the safety and security of

the hired planes that Mugabe was now regularly using for his official

travels after Air Zim planes were grounded.

The debt-ridden national airline is barely managing to stay afloat, and to

keep operating its creaky aircraft – a development which had lately

forced, Mugabe, its single biggest customer, to hire private jets from

overseas.

This also comes as Air Zim has been banned from flying into Europe over

safety concerns – further complicating Mugabe’s frequent travel plans to

international destinations which are not covered by the current travel

restrictions on him.

However, Gumbo yesterday said the problems cited by EU were being sorted

and there are no safety fears when Mugabe is travelling with the planes.

“We had banned our planes, this was after we had applied to resuscitate

the London route, when they had applied they were told by the responsible

authorities from that side that if you want to ply this route you must

meet the conditions.

“When the team came here 12 areas where not conforming to what they

wanted, and after some works our team went to Europe and they met 10 out

of the 12 conditions that were required, it was discovered that we were

manual and not computerised, but before we went to Europe, the Civil

Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe had told us not to fly the planes until we

had complied.

“There is no danger with flying Air Zimbabwe, of course there are some few

problems but we will sort that out and our planes will be running before

end of this month but that does not stop Air Zimbabwe to fly anywhere

including America or Europe because he has immunity,” Gumbo told the Daily

News.

Air Zim is said to be losing up to $3 million a month, in addition to

being saddled with a $300 million declared debt. The extent of the rot

devouring Air Zimbabwe was first exposed to the public in March when it

was revealed that Mugabe was resorting to hiring private jets for his

overseas travels, after it emerged that the poorly-performing national

carrier had failed to service its planes.

As a result, Mugabe had to lease a private jet from Bahrain, which he used

to travel to Singapore and Ghana then. Mugabe used the same plane during

his second trip to Singapore and on his trip to Mexico last month where he

was attending a climate conference last week.

Air Zim’s fleet comprises two Boeing 767s, three 737s, three MA60s and two

Airbus A320s. However, only four of those are flying: one airbus, one

Boeing 767, one 737 and an MA60.

The national carrier has over the past three decades struggled to

shake-off claims of corruption and ineptitude, which has led to the

dismissals of several of its boards and senior managers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



