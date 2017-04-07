Source: Mugabe roasts Zanu PF bigwigs – DailyNews Live
Fungi Kwaramba 7 April 2017
HARARE – President Robert Mugabe apparently read the riot act to the
organisers of recent Zanu PF demonstrations at Wednesday’s politburo
meeting in Harare, including those who mounted this week’s protest marches
against party national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.
Party sources who spoke to the Daily News yesterday also claimed that
Mugabe’s outburst had forced the alleged masterminds behind the recent
demos to disown the marches.
“The president also took to task both the (Team) Lacoste and G40
(Generation 40) factions saying he was aware that they were conducting
mid-night succession meetings, and urged senior party officials to use
proper channels to push through their agendas,” one of the sources said.
“Team Lacoste came out of the (politburo) meeting bruised and battered
after Kasukuwere produced the names of those who wanted to smuggle his
name into what was a women’s league issue (the Sarah Mahoka and Eunice
Sandi Moyo saga),” another source linked to the G40 claimed.
“Lacoste suffered a major reversal. All the demonstrations targeting
Kasukuwere were rubbished. You see, there is no province without
representation in the politburo.
“So, when the politburo members were being asked `what is this we hear’,
no-one claimed to know anything. Those who planned these demonstrations
all went into hiding,” the second source added.
The source also claimed that Mugabe had also been angered by the fact that
Masvingo province had defied his recent orders by going ahead with its
demo this week against Kasukuwere.
Masvingo resident minister Shuvai Mahofa, who is alleged to have been at
the heart of that demo, apparently distanced herself from the march.
“When Mahofa was asked why they had mounted the demonstration, she said
contrary to what the media had reported, she was in Harare and nowhere
near the said demonstrations.
“It also emerged in the meeting that a number of people involved in the
recent demos were supporters of (former vice president Joice) Mujuru,
other expelled people and some confused lot who were ferried from Harare,”
the source added.
Another source claimed that there was a determined push by the Team
Lacoste faction to “seize” Zanu PF’s crucial commissariat department.
“Lacoste want to create a storm for Kasukuwere so that they seize the
national commissariat, while also causing leadership change in Mashonaland
Central Province.
“The fight for the control of provinces is critical in the event that
there is an extraordinary congress where the next leader of the party will
be chosen,” the source said.
Under Zanu PF’s constitution, whoever takes over from Mugabe will have to
be nominated by two provinces and win a national primary election in which
party members will vote by secret ballot – which makes the commissariat
department very important.
Meanwhile, it has also emerged that it is not true that Mahoka was under
the cosh in the women’s league, before her surprise resignation this week,
because she had also attacked Mnangagwa and presidential spokesperson
George Charamba.
“State media keep reporting that the women’s league charged Mahoka with
insulting Mnangagwa and Charamba. This is not true. This was never on the
charge sheet at all. It’s hot air, factional reporting,” the source said.