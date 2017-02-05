Source: Mugabe succession war takes new twist – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 3 February 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF youth league leader, Kudzanai Chipanga, made a

sensational proposition yesterday that is guaranteed to set tongues

wagging within the warring ruling party, saying President Robert Mugabe

should only be succeeded by someone who carries the same surname as the

country’s long-ruling leader.

Speaking to the Daily News in an exclusive interview yesterday, Chipanga

made it clear that the youth league knew who it wanted to succeed Mugabe

whenever he leaves office, saying further that party youths were even

prepared to back powerful first lady, Grace, to take over from her husband

and retain the “Mugabe brand”.

However, Grace has previously denied strenuously that she had designs on

the country’s top job, arguing that by virtue of her being Mugabe’s wife,

she was very close to the seat of power and did not, therefore, need to be

president.

Chipanga emphasised that while youths did not expect to be seized with

looking for the nonagenarian’s successor anytime soon, because Mugabe

would remain on the throne “for a long time to come”, they were of the

view that the only name that could lead the ruling party to electoral

victory was that of Mugabe.

“We cannot imagine a situation where we do not have our president, but

should we be forced into that situation, we would second someone with the

name Mugabe because that name is sellable.

“Our people have got addicted to that name and they will easily vote for

such a name as long as it has been forwarded by Zanu PF,” Chipanga said.

Pressed by the Daily News to say if he meant that one of Mugabe’s

relatives, including his wife and children, should take over from him,

Chipanga said such a situation would be ideal.

“It is not secret that the youth league and the women’s league work

closely together, hence we will have no problem with supporting a woman to

any position in the party, including the presidency, as long as it is done

according to the dictates of the Zanu PF constitution – and like I have

said, that person must carry the name Mugabe.

“By the way, it (Zanu PF’s constitution) does not bar women from

contesting. Our point is that we prefer to go into any election riding on

the back of the Mugabe brand. It does us good to have the name Mugabe on

the ballot paper,” he said.

This comes as there have previously been hushed whispers in sections of

the ruling party that Mugabe intended to groom his wife as his successor,

instead of the likes of his long time aide and now second-in-command, Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Notwithstanding this speculation, Grace has consistently denied harbouring

any presidential ambitions, insisting she is content with the position of

women’s league boss.

However, the lack of a clear successor for Mugabe has triggered a bitter

tribal, factional and succession war within Zanu PF, which has left the

once formidable ruling party split into two bitterly-opposed camps.

One of the factions, Team Lacoste, is backing Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe

and counts within its ranks the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans

Association (ZNLWVA).

The other faction, the Generation 40 (G40) group, which allegedly boasts

of among its members the likes of Chipanga, Zanu PF national political

commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo,

is rabidly opposed to the Midlands godfather.

While the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led war veterans have threatened

bloodshed if Mnangagwa is blocked from becoming president, the G40-linked

Zanu PF youth league has similarly threatened to take up arms in Mugabe’s

defence, while at the same time pushing for the nonagenarian to be

declared life president.

Pressed to say yesterday how party youths hoped to win the war against the

seemingly powerful Mnangagwa faction, which is said to enjoy the support

of the country’s military establishment, Chipanga said “everything is

under control”.

“One can have the support of the armed people but our biggest weapon is

the will of the people. As long as we fight to make sure that the people’s

will is not subverted by way of attempting to take power without going to

an election as provided for by the law, then we are guaranteed their

support.

“Over and above that, we have got the energy and willpower to fight for

that just cause. We are further emboldened by the fact that we will all be

doing it for the sake of the commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe Defence

Forces, the boss of the army, making it even easier for us,” he added.

